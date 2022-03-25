THE BATTLE FOR ABIA STATE

Okezie Ikpeazu should choose his successor wisely, writes Boniface Nwufo

The political history of Nigeria and Abia State in particular is replete with manoeuvrings by key players towards foisting their acolytes – sometimes friends and relations into strategic political positions. This scheming is usually as a result of some inexplicable selfish agenda, but certainly not altruistic or in the interest of the vast majority of the people.

In the case of present day Abia State and with the upcoming change of guards in 2023, we are beginning to witness an uptick in consultations as to who will succeed the incumbent Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. This then leads to the question of who will likely emerge as the governor’s choice for the coveted office?

To properly appraise such individual within the context of the numerous socio-political challenges facing the once vibrant state, there is a compelling reason for the present governor as a consummate intellectual and administrator to take into consideration the pedigree of the likely successor, viz a viz, the legacies that Okezie Ikpeazu hold dear to his chest. The legacies ranging from the Enyimba Economic city, educational development of the state, industrialization and durable infrastructure, there is the need to follow the example of former Governor Willie Obiano, who supported a well-known technocrat in the person of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo to succeed him. By doing so, the former governor has made it easy for his legacies to be taken to the next level.

In the same vein in the search for Governor Okezie’s successor, prime consideration must be given to the aspirant who has a global reach and well positioned to continue the visionary projects and ideals of the present governor. For example, the signature projects of Governor Ikpeazu which for obvious reasons were not completed would require the emergence of an aspirant with the requisite knowledge and ability to bring them to fruition.

In my mind, Professor Gregory Ibe fits into the picture of such a governor in the making. For a man who has a private sector background, and had a vision to pioneer the development of Abia State with the establishment of the famous Gregory University in Uturu, there is no doubt that he stands in a good stead to take the present governor’s development strides a notch higher.

Abia State is at a crossroads, and the 2023 elections will afford the people an opportunity to rewrite the history of the God’s own state, and Governor Ikpeazu must seize the moment by leading people to the Promised Land. Professor Gregory Ibe as an expert in entrepreneurship is the perfect person to drive the industrial growth of Abia State and bring the Enyimba Economic City to reality.

Therefore in choosing the next governor of the state, Governor Ikpeazu should lead the charge, be the head and not the tail as posterity will hold him accountable for helping to push the Abia boulder uphill or downhill.

In this discourse we need to appraise Senator Abaribe’s aspiration to be the next governor and compare it with his several years representation of the Abia South senatorial Zone at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly. Regrettably, his representation has fallen below standard bearing in mind that infrastructural facilities which can make life more meaningful for the people such as roads, water, power, university, polytechnic, industries are lacking in his area of representation, especially in Aba which is the pride of Igboland.

Again with the numerous challenges confronting the state it will be imprudent on the part of the governor to throw his support behind a man who is close to 70 years as a governor. The state needs a young, vibrant, forward-looking and information technology savvy man who can navigate the business world and international community for the benefit of Abia people. Governor Ikpeazu should avoid the mistake of being led by the nose by so-called stakeholders who perceive politics as an enterprise for dispensing favours. These are unusual times in our history, and the socio-economic challenges facing the people can only be solved by a governor with global vision and knowledge.

Therefore as the search for the next Abia State helmsman intensifies, Governor Ikpeazu holds the aces and to avoid muddling the political space it is better to narrow down to Prof. Ibe as he possesses the requisite ability to steer the ship of Abia State. One reason why this is a plausible argument is that he already has a stake in the state with the numerous investments he has in the state, and it will propel him to work for the interest of all Abians. It is therefore logical for the Abia stakeholders led by the Abia State governor to look in the direction of a man with pedigree, and whose love for his people is unmatched.

Prof. Ibe is on record to have received recognitions for his outstanding leadership and entrepreneurial qualities. They include ECOWAS, United Nations, World Bank, and if given the opportunity he will also replicate the Songhai-Agric initiative in Cotonou in Abia State and help to attract foreign investments to the state. Also considering the paucity of funds in the country and the economic challenges, Abia State in the next dispensation must focus on non-oil earnings to stimulate the economy, and Gregory Ibe has the wherewithal to realise these lofty objectives.

Nwufo writes from Aba

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

