Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu Mourn Obasi, Say It’s Monumental Loss to Nigeria





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti and Segun James in Lagos

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu have described the death of renowned media personality and Publisher of Business Hallmark Newspaper, Prince Emeka Obasi as a monumental loss to the country and the media industry in particular.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, yesterday, said he received the news of Obasi’s death with shock.



The governor described Obasi who passed on at the age of 58 years as a personal friend and a patriot who fought for a better Nigeria using the media as a platform for his contribution to national development.

He added that Obasi was a detribalised Nigerian who believed in the new Nigeria project.



The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) noted that the deceased, during his lifetime, used his media influence to advocate for a better Nigeria and also participated actively in the political process as Commissioner for Information in Abia State and as a major force behind the annual Zik Leadership Prize, which identifies and honours leaders for sundry contributions to national development.



Fayemi described Obasi as a true believer in God, a patriot and thoroughbred professional who deployed his energy and time to whatever assignment he was given till he breathed his last.



“Prince Emeka Obasi’s death is shocking and unfortunate. It must be noted, however, that he lived a life of service to God and humanity. His death is a huge loss because we have lost a patriot, a distinguished professional and a truly detribalised Nigerian who was ever positive about the greatness of the country. We shall miss his amiable personality and leadership qualities.



“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with his family, the people of Abia State and the leadership of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) on this irreparable loss. May God grant him eternal rest,” Fayemi said.



On his part, Sanwo-Olu also described the death of the Publisher of Hallmark Newspaper as a colossal loss to the media industry and the country as a whole.



Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the exit of the former Abia State Commissioner for Information and Strategy was painful and heartbreaking, considering his impact in the journalism profession.



He said: “The death of Prince Emeka Obasi is a great loss to the media industry and he will be greatly missed. He made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria as well as politics at the state and federal level.



“Obasi’s landmark achievements in the media industry are unprecedented as he managed several newspapers, among which are National Mirror, Hallmark and Business Hallmark, thereby providing job opportunities for hundreds of people, especially journalists in different parts of the country.

“He also contributed his quota to governance in Abia State by serving as Commissioner for Information and Strategy.



“I sympathise with his family, friends, business, associates, and entire media practitioners in Nigeria. I pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Sanwo-Olu urged the deceased family, especially his widow, Dr. Betty Obasi; as well as friends, colleagues and associates to take solace in God and the fact the deceased lived a good life.



The Governor also commiserated with the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the demise of the Publisher of Hallmark Newspap

