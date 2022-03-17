Obiano’s Aide Battles Umeh over APGA Senatorial Ticket

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

An aide of the outgoing Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano,

Mr. Uzuegbunam Okagbue, has challenged Senator Victor Umeh on his aspiration to go to the Senate.

Okagbue, who declared interest to run for the Anambra Central senatorial zone, urged the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to look beyond Umeh, and give its ticket to an aspirant that can win election.

Speaking at a press conference at his home at Umunachi, Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state, Okagbue said he was more prepared for the task, and promised to make Anambra Central proud if voted for to represent the zone.

He said: “We need younger and more vibrant people to represent Anambra Central. The Senate is not a retirement home where politicians who have served in various positions are settled to go and rest.

“I represent something different in Anambra Central, and I assure you that if I represent Anambra Central in the Senate, they will begin to see the different.”

Okagbue, who worked as Chief Protocol to Obiano, and also as deputy Chief of Staff for eight years, said he is better prepared for the election, adding that it’s high time a youth was sent to represent the zone.

“I have public and private sector experience. Having worked with the governor for eight years and also as a banker previously for eight years, I believe I’m more prepared for the job.

“We cannot be giving the ticket of our party to one man in every election, and he will not win election. We need to try new people, and that is what I represent.

“Umeh should rather wait and be playing advisory roles in the party, because if we give him our ticket, he may lose the election,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

