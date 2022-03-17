Kwara First Lady Named Teacher of the Month

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Kwara First Lady and founder of Ajike Foundation, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq has emerged as the “Teacher” of the month of March.



The award was organised by Raise, a non governmental organisation based in Ilorin, the state capital

Ambassador AbdulRazaq, was described as an accomplished diplomat and outstanding woman of Ruby who has shattered a lot of glass ceilings.

She is a former Minister/Head, Consular Education and Welfare Section, Nigeria High Commission, London, and Director, Economic Consular and Legal Department, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria.

She has since risen to be appointed Ambassador in Situ by the President in Council, conveyed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



A statement issued in Ilorin Thursday by Raise signed by its Convener, Mr. Ibraheem Abdullateef, an alumnus of US-based African Liberty stated that, the award was due to the competence and integrity of the first lady of the state.



The statement read, “Given her rich profile and remarkable trajectory, the organizers of Raise consider Her Excellency Amb. Olufolake AbdulRazaq most fitting teacher for the month.

“We are very much convinced that young men and women will learn tremendously from her success story in career and leadership, which will no doubt impact their lives positively, thereby help in grooming better and more responsible young people in our society.



“The Kwara First Lady is interestingly the first female teacher for the life class which has previously featured two sessions with prominent male personalities from January”.

The statement added that, the quality of teachers invited for the project represents the standard and seriousness attached to it.



“We have found out from our observation that there is a wide disconnect between the older generation of accomplished citizens and the younger generation of starters.



“With Raise, we believe we are creating a platform to bridge that gap and eliminate the disconnect. We want young people to have direct, no-holds-barred access and conversation with these great personalities, taking lessons and looking up to the right people as role models”.

The statement therefore expressed the readiness of the organising team to continue raising the bar.

