TALE OF YAHOO POLITICS

Our political life has become a shambolic interplay of madness. The current APC crisis feels like watching The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. The drama is high-octane, probably bloodier than a Spaghetti Western. The sad reality is that millions of poor Nigerians bleed too. In this plot, the difference is that we have Yahoo Governors, and not like Clint Eastwood (The Jury is Out).

Two camps are struggling for the soul of the party, one group wants Buni out. They say he is the problem with the APC. APC has not been successful at doing a convention because of contending forces. These forces have pulled the party back like the recoil of a gun. Even Physicists can’t ascertain who are the Scalar or Vector forces in the APC – some say the party is gone. Former Minister of Works, Adesoye Ogunleye, says it can be salvaged, and also made a case for Bola Tinubu to be president. INEC recently affirmed that Buni, the Yobe State governor must continue because they are not aware of the new Acting Chairman, Gov Bello of Niger State, who was mandated by President Buhari and the non-Yahoo Governors to ensure normalcy returns to the APC. For good measure, I wonder how Gov Bello, who recently complained that Boko Haram has taken over his state can still run a party, while his state is on fire.

Recently, Gov Akeredolu of Ondo State called some governors Yahoo governors (a word for internet fraudsters). He said they were trying to wreck the party for their selfish interests. Who are the yahoo governors? The immediate-past Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman asked the All Progressives Congress to punish some governors who he accused of working with the embattled National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Gov. Mai Mala Buni to frustrate the party from holding its March 26 National Convention.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Lukman identified Buni’s alleged collaborators as Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.He also mentioned other party leaders including Senate Chief Whip, Uzo Kalu who have actively supported Buni to undermine the decision to organise the national convention of the party.

While seeking their punishment by the party, he advised the party to be vigilant as the days leading to the March 26 national convention could sound the death knell for the party or otherwise.

Some have affirmed that APC might not have a Presidential candidate, the Zamfara shadow is still strong. Also there was a dissenting judgement in the Akeredolu case that frowned at Buni’s position as Chairman in the APC and also a sitting governor. I ask will the APC learn and when will Yahoo politicians leave Nigeria?

Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com

