Lekan Balogun Installed 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Promises Not to Let Ibadan Down During His Reign





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The new Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun Alliwo, Alli Okunmade II, who was installed as the 42nd monarch on the revered tool yesterday at the historic Mapo Hall, has pledged not to let Ibadan down during his reign.



The monarch, who was presented with his staff of office by Governor Seyi Makinde, amid singing and drumming at a well-attended ceremony, thanked the people of Ibadan for supporting him to ascend the throne after 36 years as the Mogaji of Ali Iwo.



Shortly before the presentation of the staff of office, former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, who is the Osi Olubadan, led other high chiefs to pay homage to the new monarch.



They all took turns to prostrate before the king.

Also, Moshood Ayanyemi, Atookowagbowo led other Ibadan drummers to welcome the guests and well-wishers to the occasion in a traditional way.



Vice President Osinbajo, who spoke on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, congratulated the new monarch and the people of Ibadanland and said with the amiable credentials, experience and exposure of the new Olubadan, “there is no doubt about his ability to discharge his responsibilities in collaboration with other constituted authorities to make Oyo State and Nigeria at large better.”



Osinbajo, who traced the political history of the ancient city, extolled the virtues of Ibadan as a city of many firsts, disclosing that whoever is to ascend the throne of the Olubadan must climb 23 chieftaincy steps, a feat which makes the Olubadan succession plan unique in the whole of Yorubaland.



Makinde, in his speech, declared that the event was a victory for Ibadanland and a restoration of the dignity of its exemplary traditional chieftaincy system.



He congratulated the new Olubadan, whom he described as a man of many parts, expressing the confidence that Ibadan would grow in leaps and bounds under his reign while charging the Olubadan-in-Council to, as custodians of the cultures and ethos of Ibadanland, protect the sanctity of its chieftaincy system and not allow politicians interfere with it.



According to the governor, the Ibadan traditional system is a time-tested and long-lasting chieftaincy system that has remained a worthy example in chieftaincy succession across the globe.



He also urged the new Olubadan to remain steadfast as the gatekeeper of Ibadan traditional system, adding that if at any point an amendment becomes necessary to the traditional system, such should be self-proposed by the Olubadan-in-Council and not be left to the whims of politicians.



Makinde said: “I want to restate that even though we politicians will come and go, sometimes, to satisfy our political whims, we may make decisions that do not protect our traditional systems.

“This is why the custodians of our culture must always take a stand against us tinkering with age-old traditional systems.



“Our elders, the members of the various councils, the chiefs, our traditional fathers, they are the gatekeepers and they must remain steadfast in their roles. Remember, no politician can destroy any system without the cooperation of some members of these systems.



“Therefore, I want to use this opportunity to ask that Kabiyesi and the Olubadan-in-Council work to ensure that the laws having to do with the ascension to the throne of Olubadan remain sacrosanct.



“The Olubadan-in-Council should remain self-regulated without any external interference from the political class.

“We rejoice with the sons and daughters of Ibadanland, both at home and in the diaspora. The massive crowd gathered here today, speaks to the importance of this occasion.”



The governor maintained that the new monarch has distinguished himself as an excellent professional and has contributed and would continue to contribute to the development of Ibadanland and Oyo State at large, having served both in private and public service.



He added that he was assured that Oba Balogun was in a good position to defend the sanctity and tradition of Ibadan people and move Ibadanland forward.



The governor wished His Imperial Majesty, a long, peaceful and successful reign, praying that the land of Ibadan will experience unequalled development and tranquility during Kabiyesi’s reign.

Prominent Nigerians, especially sons and daughters of Ibadanland; politicians, captains of industries, and a flock of tourists and stakeholders – home and abroad, graced the occasion.



Aside Osinbajo, other dignitaries were former Vice-President Abubakar and governors of Ekiti, Ogun and Kano, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, respectively.



Among the traditional rulers in attendance were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad; Emir of Kano, His Eminence, Alhaji Ado Bayero and the Etsu Nupe, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar.



Major roads in Ibadan were closed while markets were shut in honour of Oba Balogun while the installation lasted.

Many associations, in different colorful outfits, were seen within and outside the Mapo Hall premises — venue of the event, dancing to the indigenous Yorùbá music of Ibadanland.



The 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland was ushered into the venue at exactly 11.50am, after which all the traditional chiefs, Mogajis, religious leaders, leaders of various associations in Ibadanland paid homage to Oba Balogun.

Oba Balogun, who is from Ali Iwo Family, became the Mogaji of his family in 1986 and the death of Oba Saliu Adetunji on January 2, 2022 paved the way for his emergence as the new Olubadan.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

