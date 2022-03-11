Nigerian Female Content Creators Amplifying Their Voices on YouTube

In celebration of the International Women’s Day marked annually on March 8, Vanessa Obioha writes about four female content creators on YouTube who are not only using the platform to tell their stories but are reflecting the tenacity of the African woman. Their journeys to YouTube may be different but the outcome is similar.

For Nwamaka Izugbara, Chinyere Abang, and Ikede Adebisi Oluwafunmilayo (Fummee), using YouTube has gone beyond sharing their passion but also growing a thriving business.

This year, however, started on a good note for them when the digital video platform announced this year’s class of #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund— an initiative dedicated to equipping up-and-coming Black creators and artists with the resources to thrive on the YouTube platform. The program which started last year is focused on investing to present fresh narratives that emphasise the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity and joy of Black voices, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice.

The four female creators are among the 135 creators selected from around the world. They also make up the 26 Africans on the list and will receive seed funding alongside dedicated support to help them develop their channels. They will also take part in bespoke and hands-on training, workshops and networking programmes.

The opportunity for these Nigerian creators is overwhelming as their journey to YouTube is filled with challenges and triumphs. They share their journeys below.

Nwamaka Izugbara (Sky Belle)

Izugbara, who applied for the fund on the last day of submission, has a flair for skincare and beauty. She stumbled on the platform in 2012 in her search for knowledge.

“I was trying to learn how to do simple things like make-up, hair styling, etc. I absolutely fell in love with the platform.”

The beauty expert, whose channel has over 25,000 subscribers with over 2.1 million views after a while nursed the idea of having her channel but was too scared to proceed. Her fears stemmed from the resources needed such as funds and filming equipment. She would finally set up her channel five years later.

“You just don’t start a channel, you have to learn how to edit your videos, how to film yourself, set up equipment and communicate effectively on camera. I had to learn all of this before I set up my channel,” she explained.

There were times she had to shoot a video four times before getting the right one to upload. Today, Izugbara is known for her skincare and travelogues on YouTube.

Her decision to become a YouTuber coincided with a cabin crew job she was applying for. Thus, the name of her channel, Sky Belle, is a portmanteau of both worlds.

At first, Izugbara’s focus was on make-up because it was trending but in real life, she was more passionate about skincare. According to her, she was having an acne breakout at the time and needed to find a solution. She would later realise that content creation was more about creating unique experiences than following the crowd.

“The moment I started uploading skincare content after two years on the platform, my videos went viral.”

Also, a storyteller, Izugbara through her travels to other parts of Africa, introduced the Rooted Experience where she shares the lifestyle of African villages with emphasis on the manufacturing of local beauty products. For instance, in one of her trips to Ghana, she shared how the shea butter is locally made. This form of storytelling has helped her to connect with more audiences beyond Nigeria.

Although her YouTube experience started as a passion, today, Izugbara is grateful that the platform has gone beyond a medium of self-expression to a thriving career and business.

“I didn’t start my YouTube channel thinking one day I will have a skincare line. It was never in the mix for me. It was through constant content creation for my channel that I explored other passions.”

With the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, she is looking forward to gaining more knowledge and collaborating with other YouTube creators. Her goal is to have up to 100,000 subscribers by the end of the year.

Chinyere Abang

Abang, on the other hand, joined YouTube seven years ago.

The stay-at-home mother started as a blogger during her National Youth Corps Service (NYSC) year, where she shared with her readers her fashion and makeup tips unknown to her that she was generating interest. She started receiving tons of requests to do a tutorial video.

“When I discovered there was a platform where I can upload videos, I jumped on it.”Her eponymous channel is known for exploring topics that cover womanhood, marriage and motherhood, although she started with make-up tutorials.

Her reason for branching out, she said, was more related to time.

“I started having children at the time and discovered I had less time for makeup videos. Also, there was an influx of such videos on YouTube.”

Another reason, she said, was because she didn’t want to stay away from her children. Thankfully, YouTube provided her with a platform to work from home and connect with her children.

Her videos usually featured members of her family. For example, in one of her YouTube videos, she shared how she gave birth at the age of 22. In another, she discussed imperfect marriages. Other times, she shared tips on home decor and designing. Each of these videos sometimes garners more than 100,000 views. At the moment, she is nearing 40,000 subscribers.

Abang may have started YouTube as a way of sharing her life with others but with time, she realised that being a YouTube creator is actually a career. As a content creator, she explained that one of the things that keep people away from exploring YouTube is that they feel the platform is saturated.

“Everything is content but the key is finding people who are interested in what you are offering. Better content does not guarantee that you will meet a lot of people.”

She added that though the content creation industry has grown, they need more opportunities like the one YouTube is offering them to compete with their counterparts outside Africa.

“The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund will provide an opportunity to grow my brand,” she concluded.

Chikodinaka Chima (Hn Clothings)

A mathematician and fashion designer, Chikodinaka Chima is known for her scientific and artistic approach to fashion. On YouTube, the creator of Hn Clothings gives tutorials on pattern drafting, corset making, bridal wear among other fashion skills.

Like most people who suffered boredom and depression during the lockdown period of COVID-19 in 2020, Chima found YouTube as a way to kill the ennui. Since schools were shut down, the educationist found she had ample time to play around.

“I was in bed one day and the thought just hit me that I could actually be a YouTube content creator.”

It was not the first time such ideas ran through her mind. Some time ago, she said she and her husband tried their hands on a couples channel for YouTube but it didn’t work as planned. Therefore, when the idea of having a fashion channel came, she was determined to get things right. She started by watching tons of videos to master the skills needed.

“Sharing your knowledge and not being able to maximize your potential on the platform will make you stagnant so I had to learn how YouTube worked and then I was able to grow with that.”

Though she is relatively new, Chima currently has over 50,000 subscribers. Her videos primarily focus on the basics of fashion designing for up-and-coming fashion designers.

“Fashion is something that people always follow and it is something I am very passionate about.”

Being on the YouTube platform she said is the best decision ever.

Yet, when she got the email informing her that she’s been selected to be part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund 2022 class, she found it unbelievable.

“I kept asking my husband why me. Of course, I worked super hard on my channel but it was still overwhelming. I cried that day when I got the email. I saw that the people who participated last year were already established and for me being part of this year. The feeling was indescribable.”

Chima’s hopes to get more collaboration and maximize the full potential of the platform from the initiative.





Funmi Ikede (Fummeee Ayo)

A computer engineer by profession, and an award-winning baker and decorator, Funmi Ikede is one of the emerging storytellers on YouTube. Her channel Fummeee Ayo focuses on sharing African stories through baking tutorials and lifestyle videos.

Based in Delta, Ikede was not expecting to be part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. But then it happened and she was overjoyed.

Her journey towards becoming a YouTube content creator is instructive. After graduating from the university, she got married and began job hunting but was not lucky.

“I started looking for a business I could do at home because I already had a daughter and I didn’t want to leave her alone. I started baking from home but I still found it limiting. My sister who was also on YouTube suggested I upload my baking videos on YouTube.”

It took two years later for Ikede to finally upload her content on the platform. Describing herself as a shy person, she didn’t expose herself initially.

Her love for YouTube, she disclosed, is linked to her technology background.

“I wanted something that could merge my love for the camera and baking, and YouTube gave me that. YouTube changed my life.”

Beyond the passion, YouTube has elevated her reputation as a baker. Most of her clients come from YouTube and they encourage her to upload most of her content on the platform. She has had people beyond Nigeria such as Canada reach her to commend her videos.

Ikede’s videos are sometimes laced with humour. One of the videos on her channel showed her accompanying her friend to the market to buy second-hand clothes. In another, she shared laughable moments on her wedding day.

Ikede believes poor internet connection, unstable electricity, and lack of equipment are still challenging to most content creators. This is why she is enthralled by the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund.

“With the grant, I will be able to get a better camera and the training will help me understand how to monetise my content,” she enthused.

