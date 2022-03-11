Bob Em Continues to Use His Music As An Agent of Change, Plans New Projects

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chukwuemeka Robert popularly known as Bob Em is a force to reckon with in the ever booming music industry. His passion and drive for music knows no bounds and this he expresses saying, “I was inspired to do music firstly because I love good music. I am a lover of humanity so I wish to use my music as “the voice”, expressing the inner groaning of the poor masses out there especially in Africa. I am “the sign” to everyone struggling with one challenge or the other that everything will be alright someday. I also wish to use my music to speak to the conscience of leaders all over the world, particularly in Africa, that they may be true servants instead of rulers to their people so that Africa will be lifted out of their present precarious situation and build a brighter future for generations to come.”

“My drive when it comes to music is touching lives in my own little way. Because I want to make people happy and make them dance, I try to give my best although it may not be enough. For me music is like a food to the soul, music is also motivational and emotional. Music and love makes the world go round for the Creator created this planet out of love and the sea has not stopped singing since creation till now and the rhythm of the waves at the beaches around the world will continue forever. This is the realm where I belong and it is my inspiration.” Bob Em attested further.

His recent single, Tinquankom was inspired based on the sufferings around the world, on the streets of Africa especially in Nigeria. The song serves as a forerunner for his soon to be released body of work which would still be in line with his primary focus towards humanity. “

I am working presently on a new track which will be released on the 18th of March 2022. Subsequently an EP and album will follow by the grace and mercy of God. This and much more I’m working on with my team so as to continue to do what we know how to do best.”

Speaking about one thing about the music industry he would like to change if he had the power he said, “There are many talents in Nigeria and Africa wasting away because they have no one to sponsor them to showcase their talents to the world. I would love to correct and change that if I can also see how I could use myself to encourage others as well.”

