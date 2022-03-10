Lawmaker Identifies Insecurity as Bane of Devt, Food Security

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The member, representing Ovia federal constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has expressed worry that insecurity may hamper development as well discourage investors from coming to the state if not urgently check.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) federal lawmaker expressed this worry when he spoke to journalists in Benin-city yesterday.

He said the security challenges that have prevented farmers from their farms have recently assumed a worrisome dimension, noting that not only are people being abducted on a daily basis, there is also now issue of banditry, murder, rape, torture and abuse of residents of various communities in the state.

The lawmaker cited Uromi bank robbery of February 24, 2022, which led to the death of seven persons, including two police officers, and the gruesome murder of Dr. Otote Osaikhuomwan of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), as example.

“The issue of kidnapping has spread across the state, including the Owan-lhievbe Warrake Road, Benin-Auchi highway, among many other spots in the state.

“Also note that on January 31, herdsmen invaded farmlands in Igolo and (Abumwentre I) communities in Ovia federal constituency, killing one person and wounding at least two, forcing the residents to flee into the neighboring community of Okokhuo for refuge.

“There is also incessant invasion and attacks by armed herdsmen on farmlands in Ologbo-Nugu, Umoghun-Nokhua, Orogho, Urhehue, Evboesi and Evbonogbon communities at the border of Edo and Delta State.

“These attacks have led to loss of lives and property as well as destruction of agricultural produce of the residents who are mostly farmers.

“A man was murdered along with his three children in Egbonovon community in January 2022, the abduction, torture and rape of seven women on February 3 2022 and so many other ugly incidents just in this year alone.

“On February 2, 2022, three women from Ologbo-Nugu community were reportedly kidnapped, tortured and raped serially before they were eventually released with a warning to their husbands that the perpetrators would be revisiting to wipe out the entire community.

“The residents of Ologbo-Nugu are predominantly farmers and can no longer access their farmlands, which has adversely affected their economy and portends imminent food scarcity in Edo State and Nigeria at large.”

He added: “If the insecurity in Edo State is not urgently addressed, it will pose a serious threat to the socio-economic development of the state.”

It is against this backdrop that the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, urge the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the victims in order to ameliorate their sufferings.”

