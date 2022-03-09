Police Arrest 15, As Street Urchins, Scavengers Clash in Ogun

James Sowole

No fewer that 15 persons were yesterday arrested by operatives of the Ogun State command of Nigeria Police Force following deadly clash which broke out between street urchins and scavengers in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the State Command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the people

Oyeyemi, who said no life was lost in the incident, said men of the command, had begun investigation into the matter.

The crisis, which started late Monday evening at the rail line axis of the popular Lafenwa market of Abeokuta metropolis, spanned the night till yesterday morning when some of the urchins allegedly set some market stalls ablaze.

It was gathered that the street urchins had approached the driver of a truck at the Lafenwa market, where they demanded a certain financial inducement for them to clear traffic and enable the truck maneuver the traffic build up at the market.

One of the traders, who witnessed the situation around 8: 30p.m Monday evening, explained that the money offered by the truck driver was picked by one of the scavengers, who allegedly ran to hide it under one of the stalls in the market.

She further explained that the other urchins chased him to the stall, where he was beaten and was eventually rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Rumours of the death of the scavenger, however, forced his other colleagues to seek revenge on the urchins at the market where some market stalls were set ablaze yesterday morning.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

