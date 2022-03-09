Buhari, FEC, Gbajabiamila, Lalong, Tinubu Felicitate with Osinbajo on Birthday

•Wife marks vice president’s anniversary at north-east children centre in Maiduguri

Deji Elumoye, Olawale Ajimotokan, Udora Orizu in Abuja, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri





President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the Federal Executive Council, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, his Deputy Hon. Idris Wase, former Governor of Lagos State and some state governors have rejoiced with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he celebrated his 65th birthday anniversary yesterday.

The President on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Government and people of Nigeria, warmly felicitated with Osinbajo, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate his vice president.

The president in a statement released by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, noted the worthy contributions of the vice president to the development of the country as a lawyer, scholar, administrator and pastor, working selflessly and sacrificially to bring government closer to the people, and placing the people at the centre of governance by regularly advocating policies that support human development.

The president affirmed that his loyalty and dedication to duty had been most exemplary, especially in supervising the economy, which involves regular interface with heads of public and private institutions, and other government structures to ensure synergy and harmony that put the welfare and wellbeing of all Nigerians first.

Buhari extolled Osinbajo’s courage, humility and resourcefulness, praying that God would continue to grant him the strength, wisdom and good health to serve the nation and humanity.

Similarly, FEC, through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, yesterday issued the congratulatory message to Osinbajo, describing him as an outstanding public servant, lawyer, pastor and the epitome of humility and loyalty in service to fatherland.

The Council stated that Osinbajo’s dexterity in leadership was exemplified in the management of the nation’s economy through the chairing of the National Economic Council (NEC), “which has resulted in economic recovery as well as stabilisation of the macro-economic policies in stimulating growth in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), for sustainable growth and development.”

Gbajabiamila and Wase in their separate statements noted that Osinbajo, has been a worthy vice president to Buhari.

Gbajabiamila in his congratulatory message, described the professor of law as one of the pillars of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a man of honour.

He said at 65, Osinbajo has served his fatherland to the best of his ability in different capacities.

On his part, Wase lauded the vice president for his loyalty and commitment to the growth and sustenance of democracy in the country.

The Deputy Speaker said Osinbajo was one among many Nigerians who genuinely believes in the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria adding that with leaders like him, Nigeria would certainly attain greater heights.

Also, Tinubu, wished Osinbajo a happy and fulfilling birthday.

He noted Osinbajo’s positive role both as deputy to President Muhammadu Buhari as well as his Commissioner for Justice & Attorney-General in Lagos State while he was governor.

Tinubu asked that God Almighty grant Osinbajo good health, peace and well-being for himself, his loving wife and children and that Almighty God guard and keep them all, as He also watches over the lives of all Nigerians, wherever they may be in the world.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State described the vice president as a leader who combined intellectual acumen with patriotism and candour in the service of the nation.

Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press, Simon Macham, said the vice president was an embodiment of humility and character as well as deep knowledge, which he said reflects in his supportive role to Buhari in running the affairs of the nation.

The Governor said Osinbajo has brought to bear his training and experience as a legal luminary and his calling as a Pastor by demonstrating honesty, selflessness and capacity in running State affairs.

Wife Marks Vice President’s Birthday at North East Children Centre in Maiduguri

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, was in Maiduguri on Monday to visit the North East Children’s Learning Centre, a donor-funded school initiated by her husband on March 8, 2017, during his 60th birthday.

The school was designed to provide accommodation, feeding, healthcare and education to about 1,500 children orphaned by Boko Haram across the six states in the North East.

Mrs. Osinbajo was received at the Maiduguri International Airport, by Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur and Borno’s First Lady, Dr Falmata Zulum, alongside top government officials and APC officials, especially women.

The VP’s wife visited the learning centre and interacted with students most of whom were drawn from internally displaced persons camps across the North East.

Mrs Osinbajo assessed the display of entrepreneurship skills by the children in different areas that included making of robots, tailoring and other facilities.

The vice president’s wife was presented with a special birthday cake, celebrating the vice president’s 65th birthday.

Supported by the wife of Borno State governor and the children, Mrs. Osinbajo cut the cake with gratitude to the children.

In her remark during a gathering at the centre, she said the children were so special and precious to her husband and entire family.

She also paid tribute to Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for his massive developmental efforts towards the state’s restoration.

In her welcome address, Wife of Borno State Governor, Dr. Falmata Zulum, appreciated the vice president’s wife for her visit and contributions to sustaining the objectives of the North East Children’s Learning Centre in the last five years.

