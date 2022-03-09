2023 Poll: Nigeria will witness True Unity if Jonathan Emerges President, Says SNGG

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The Southern Network for Good Governance(SNGG), has said former President Goodluck Jonathan remains the only person among those aspiring to lead Nigeria next year, that could engineer genuine unity in the country, if elected.

The group’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja.

He said during his tenure, Jonathan displayed a rare quality of mobilising all sections of the country to pursue a common course for development.

He explained that during the Jonathan presidency, he was able to mobilise Nigerians from all walks of life towards the realisation of the transformation agenda.

He said: “GEJ’s candidature comes in handy in the political expediency of the moment to balance the interests of all sections of the country.

“Jonathan has endeared himself to the northern populace as a peace maker, having fostered a cordial relationship with the political, traditional and religious leaders as well as the youths across the North and the rest of Nigeria in and out of office.

“The introduction of the Almajiri school system in the North was a novel idea by Jonathan to promote religious and conventional education so that the Almajiri children in the north will not be disadvantaged in terms of employment and contribution to the social and economic well-being of the Nation and people”

He explained that Jonathan also pacified the South-west by organising the National Reform Conference to address the Yoruba quest for restructuring.

He said: “The South-West has been in the forefront for the pursuit of structural reforms in Nigeria to reflect current realities.

“GEJ comes in handy having demonstrated the will by convening the 2014 National Reform Conference.

“No doubt, GEJ will consolidate on the successes of the restructuring drive of the Buhari administration especially in the area of Judiciary and local government autonomy!

“GEJ’s candidature will also assuage the rage of the South-East youths who have been robbed into a misunderstanding of the politcal equation being their kinsman.

“The South-east can attest to the array of political allies that Goodluck Jonathan has established in the political, economic and international spheres of endeavour”

Contrary to the political perception being promoted to demotivate GEJ’s teeming supporters, the group said the South South would naturally follow the trend being the cradle of Jonathan.

He said: “It is only natural that the region will be most fulfilled to complete their two term circle in the Presidency.

“Therefore, it is a given that the South-south will not toy with any political expediency that would lead to the realisation of this desire.”

