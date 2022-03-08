IWD: Buhari Extols Virtues of Nigerian Women

Says they can hold their own on all fronts

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of Nigerian women as the nation’s female folks joined their counterparts globally to mark the International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022.

The celebration, under the hashtag #Break the Bias, and the theme ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, the president, in a release on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said is an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women play in society, homes, governance, the professions, and in all walks of life.

President Buhari observed that women are not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavour, but believed that they can no longer be deprived for too long, as they consistently prove that they can hold their own on all fronts, and in all fields.

He applauded the contributions of women to the current administration as Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Executive Directors, Executive Secretaries, and many others, noting that they are pulling their weights, and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their essence.

The president, therefore, rejoiced with women and mothers, around whom the tranquility of homes and society revolves, praying God to grant them peace, joy and satisfaction, as they celebrate today and always.

