APC Young Legislators Endorse Abdullahi Adamu as Party Chair

The Young Legislators Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives has endorsed former Nassarawa State Governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the next Chairman of the party.

The forum led by its Chairman, Hon. Kasimu Bello Maigari and his deputy, Hon. Mariam Onuoha said the former governor stands out with better credentials to lead the party to victory with his weight of experience.

Speaking with newsmen after a close-door meeting with the former Governor, Onuoha said Adamu stands out among all those contesting the APC Chairmanship.

She said: “We are here to endorse and support the candidacy of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the position of National Chairman of the party. We have come to reach out to one of the aspirants for the office of the National Chairman of our great party in person of Senator Abdullahi Adamu who has also Rea he’d out to the forum during his campaign. Applying the doctrine of reciprocity, we are here to pay our solidarity visit to him and give him our commitment and resolve as a forum to identify with him and to support him in his ambition.

“We also use this opportunity to appeal to all APC faithfuls to remain resolute in their support for the APC. The APC remain the strongest and most formidable party in Africa. Every political party has its teething problems, but the party has remained sound in it’s approach to delivering the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people and we will stop at nothing to ensure that the party is united now more than ever to attack all the problems facing it.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the Forum, Maigari said with his position as a former Minister, former governor and now Senator, Adamu stand out as the most experienced among the contenders to take the party to greater height.

On his message to other contestants, he said “APC is a family and we don’t have issues supporting one candidate. Everybody is qualified to occupy the position, but we can only have one Chairman at a time. We are calling on others to rally round him, bring forward all the ideas you want to implement so that he can look at it and implement them”.

