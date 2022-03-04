Buhari Appoints Echono as New Executive Secretary for TETFund

By Kuni Tyessi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sunday Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The appointment of Echono, who recently bowed out as Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, was made known in a terse statement issued by the spokesman of the ministry, Ben Goong, on Friday.

The statement read: “President Muhamadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Arc Sunday S.T. Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

“He takes over from Prof. Sulaiman Elias Bogoro whose 5 year tenure will end on 18th March 2022.

“Described as an accomplished technocrat, Arc Echono brings to the job, diverse wealth of experience spanning infrastructure, business administration, procurement management, ICT and the education sectors.

“Prior to his appointment, he had served as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education and Member, Board of Trustees of TETfund, among other important national assignments.”