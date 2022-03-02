NSCDC Wants Agencies’ Collaboration to Contain Insecurity in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom State Command, has called on other security agencies and stakeholders in the country to collaborate with it in order to end security challenges bedeviling the country.

The Corps said the agency has devised and articulated a clear template of synergy with critical stakeholders to fashion out appropriate response to societal challenges.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Abidemi Majekodunmi, made the call during the 2022 World Civil Defence Day celebration held in Uyo yesterday with the theme: ‘Uniting the World’s Leading Industry Specialists for the Safety and Security of Future Generations’.

He said: “We call on all stakeholders of the Nigerian states, security agencies, professional bodies, inter and non-governmental organisation, civil society, public and private institutions to close ranks, and fashion out the most appropriate response to societal challenges.”

The commandant said the World Civil Defence Day 2022 is the reinforcement of a basic fundamental fact of development, and a call for unity of purpose between the government and industrial specialists in ensuring the safety and security of future generations.

The agency, he said, had continued to curtail the activities of vandals, adding that it has made several arrests and arraigned suspects.

The commandant said the agency had been collaborating with the Nigerian Navy and Army where suspects of illegal bunkering were handed over to the NSCDC for further investigation and prosecution.

“Since my advent in Akwa Ibom State, we have successfully prosecuted all vandals, and we have adopted proactive measures in this respect to prevent damages on government infrastructures.

“To a very large extent, we have the directive of the Commandant-General to flush out vandals and criminals in the state,” he said.

He appealed to members of the public to support the agency by providing useful information that would help in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The Commandant said the NSCDC would continue to work hard to ensure challenges threatening the corporate existence of the country is addressed.