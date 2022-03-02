Niger Gov Swears in Another Female High Court Judge, Grand Khadi

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has sworn in Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik as the fourth female Chief Judge of the state.

This is even as the governor also swore in Alhaji Musa Kigera as the Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

The swearing-in of Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik came after Justices Fati Lami Abubakar, former First Lady; Justice Aisha Bawa Bwari, and Maria Zukogi served as state Chief Judges of the at different times.

Bello said at the valedictory session held for Justice Aisha Bwari that the problems facing the judiciary in the state would be addressed speedily.

He described the immediate-past Chief Judge of the state as: “A calm and meticulous Judge,” adding that: “Justice Bwari has done well; she consolidated on all the achievements made by her predecessors, and we are surely going to miss her.”

Bello expressed optimistic that the acting Chief Judge would do well as she is up to the task, pointing out that: “I have worked with her for some times, she has chaired some of our committees, and I’ve given her some responsibilities which she did very well.”

In her valedictory speech, the former Chief Judge highlighted some of her achievements, which included the construction of new courts in Kontagora, Sabon Daga and Gbara, and the remodeling of Magistrate courts as well as clearing backlogs of promotion of staff from 2016 to 2021.

Also presiding over the swearing-in of Musa Kigera as the Grand Khadi of the state Sharia Court of Appeal, the governor expressed confidence in the ability of the Judge to carry out his duties diligently.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we have a capable Grand Khadi, I know that you have been through turbulent storms in the performance of your duties and execution of justice in the state. Allah has made it possible for you today to become the Grand Khadi of the state. We will continue to pray for Allah’s guidance and protection for you,” Bello said.

The governor also pledged his full support to ensure the Grand Khadi succeed in his duties.

In his remarks, the Grand Khadi assured the governor of his readiness to build on what his predecessors have done.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

