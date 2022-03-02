Lawmaker Queries N’ Assembly’s Rejection of Bills on Women Empowerment

By Sunday Aborisade

The All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, has expressed shock, disbelief and surprise that the National Assembly on Tuesday, rejected some bills which would have empowered women to participate effectively in politics and governance.

Odebiyi spoke with journalists in Abuja on the successful approval of the bill he sponsored on the renaming of Egbado South and North Local Hovernment Areas to Yewa South and North LGAs in the 1999 constitution as amended.

On the issue of women agitation for affirmative action in politics and in government, Odebiyi lamented that the bills meant to include their wish in the constitution were killed.

He said: “It is quite unfortunate that the bills on women didn’t pass. I know that the First Lady came here to push for the approval of those bills on women.

“I also know that the wife of the vice-president was also in the chambers on Tuesday.

“Everybody voted according to their conscience, they voted the way they feel. The Senate is not monolithic. It is unfortunate it happened the way it did.

“I really wish we have more women representation in government in all aspects because they would definitely add values to what we do in government if they are also involved.

“I think as we develop in the society, we would realise this and do the thing that would make us do better in government.”

The senator congratulated the people of Yewa, who he said had been yearning for the name change over the years, having suffered severe misplaced identity crisis since the error was made in the constitution.

He said: “You can imagine a situation where our identity did not reflect who we really are.

“My people are not happy that they are being called what they are not in the constitution of Nigeria. The name change now is very significant psychologically and it is a pride to showcase who we are.

“We have identity crisis over the years based on the provisions in the constitution. We are not Egba. We are Yewa but they refer to us as Egba in the riverine areas because they don’t know how to define us.

“We were victims of misplaced identity. The name Yewa was gazetted by the Ogun State government in 1979 but had yet to be reflected in the Nigeria’s constitution.”

He expressed confidence that the bills approved by the National Assembly on Tuesday were not too controversial, adding that the state legislature would do the needful by passing them.

The senator however said he was not too excited that bills meant to give roles to traditional rulers didn’t pass.

According to him, “I was surprised certain bills like giving roles to traditional rulers didn’t pass because it would have taken governance to the grassroots since monarchs are the closest to the people. I always believe that they are the eyes and ears of government in their communities.

“They can gather intelligence that could help tackle insecurity at the local levels. I don’t know why it was voted against but sometimes you can’t really understand why people do certain things.

“Anyway, we are in a democracy, the majority would always have their way. We are hopeful that amendments would come again and we would do the needful and make kings play constitution roles to tackle insecurity.”

