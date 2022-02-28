Mayokun Lawson of APC Wins Akure North/South By-election

Fidelis David in Akure

Mr. Mayorkun Lawson Alade of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Akure South/North Federal Constituency By-election that was held on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced Alade as the winner late last night at the constituency’s collation centre, located at St Peter’s Unity Secondary School, Akure the Ondo State capital.

The seat became vacant following the death of Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, popularly known as ‘Expensive’ in August, 2021.

Seven political parties, which include The Accord Party (AP), the African Democratic Party (ADP), APC, the All Peoples Party (APP), the National Redemption Movement (NRM), the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), participated in the election.

The Returning Officer, Professor Kunle Ajayi, said the APC candidate, Alade, won with 26,370 votes while the candidate of PDP, Mr. Olumuyiwa Adu, scored 24,201 votes.

Ajayi noted that the ADP scored 465; APP, 125; NRM, 76; SDP, 68 while Accord Party had 41 votes.

He said: “Total number of registered voters is 364,538; total vote cast, 52,259; valid votes cast 51,346 while 913 votes were rejected.

“The election was contested by Olawale Oyemakinde of A party scored a vote of 41; Oluwawemimo Fadeke Felicia of APD scored a total vote of 465; Alade Mayokun of APC scored 26, 370; Joseph Ayodeji Ajayi of APP scored the total vote of 125; Johnson Olufemi Olawusi of NRM scored a total vote of 76; Olumuyiwa Silvester Adu of PDP scored 24,201 and Opawole Olayinika Tajudeen of SDP scored a total vote of 68.

“That Alade Mayokun of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Ajayi said.

While giving a brake down, the returning officer noted that in Akure South, APC scored 17,686 votes while PDP scored 18,338 and in Akure North, APC polled 8,684 votes to defeat PDP with 5,863 votes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

