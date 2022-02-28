2023: Ekwueme’s Son Warns Nigerians against Selling their Conscience

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a cleric and lead Pastor of Revival House of Glory International Church (RHOGIC), Apostle Goodheart Ekwueme, has warned Nigerians against selling their conscience during the polls.

Speaking yesterday with newsmen after the final session of ‘Revival is Here Again International Conference (RIHA-IC) 2022, which also doubles as the church Thanksgiving Service to mark the 50th anniversary of the church, the son of second republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, said it is important that Nigerians exercise their civic responsibility by registering to get their voters card, do the needful by voting in leaders of their choice, warning them not to sell their conscience during the 2023 polls or else they will regret it.

According to the Abuja-based pastor, since darkness is a backdrop for light to shine, “where we are is a great opportunity for us to make anything wrong in history to be right.”

Ekwueme said: “Well, transition is a very challenging moment between your yesterday and your tomorrow. You’ve left yesterday but you are not yet in your future. So, it takes a lot of courage, boldness to focus on the future that God has shown you.

“Nigeria has gone through a very difficult history in the past few years and Nigeria is bleeding and we trust God that this will be an opportunity for the Lord to show us mercy and bring us into the nation of our dreams.”

“We have a dream that in our lifetime, that the green passport will be well coveted and loved by everyone in the world; that what seems to be a pariah nation in the past will be coveted and desired by many. It’s my heart desire that I will live to see the Nigeria of our dreams.

“As people of God we’re praying (towards the 2023 elections); we will continue to pray. There’s nothing God can’t do to a prayer. Having said that, I believe that darkness is a backdrop for light to shine. So where we are is a great opportunity for us to make anything wrong in history to be right and we trust the Lord in return for our best.

“I speak to Nigerians. Let’s rise up to take advantage of our civic responsibility. Number one, register; number two, vote. Go out there and do the needful and please, please don’t let anybody buy your conscience. Vote your heart, vote your conscience and don’t be bought easily . It’s your right. You will regret doing that if in the next season, you wrongly bring in somebody who you’re not happy with.”

On his part, the guest speaker and President of Ecclesia Word Ministries International, New York, United States, Apostle John Tetsola, also tasked Nigerians to use the privilege and opportunity of next year’s election to choose good leaders.

He said: “What is key about choosing leaders is, you want leaders that are ready for transition and from time to time, make the nation to be very, very relevant.

“Now, part of what happens in situations like that, leaders have to think of the next generation, because it is the next generation that makes a nation to be strong, and to be very significant.”

According to him, he desires that in the coming 2023 elections, Nigerians would elect good leaders, whether in the Presidency, governorship, and others.

He said: “Nigerians should elect “men and probably women that understand the future needs and think more about the next generation.”

“A key thing, in any nation that struggles whether what we call third world nation, although I don’t believe in a third world nation. The struggle of a nation is always based on the mindset. It is the way we think, that eventually affects the choices and the decisions that we make. That becomes the picture of the nations that we live in.

“So, the lifestyle of being a criminal, the lifestyle of robbery, stealing, and all these negativities that we can ascribe to a nation that happens in Nigeria is all as a result of the mindset.

“It is the most difficult thing to change. You can endeavor to change a nation, but you can’t change a nation without changing the mindset of the people.

“Now, the question is, how is a mindset change? Well, one of the first things is that, everyone that is part of a society have to make a commitment, that they are going to see things in a different way, and do things in a different way, from the way they used to doing it.

“That is just the beginning of the process. It’s a journey. It’s not something that happens overnight. But it’s an individual commitment that is made to see the journey becomes a reality.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

