NDLEA Raids Lagos Island Drug Den, Arrests Kingpin, Six Others

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has smashed the notorious Patey Lagos Island drug haven cartel in Lagos State, arresting a major drug kingpin, Mrs. Sherifat Kehinde Lawal.

A statement on Saturday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, said Lawal was arrested along with six other suspects by operatives of NDLEA, who also recovered 5,862 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs including Loud and Codeine in a raid yesterday.

Babafemi said following credible intelligence and follow-up surveillance on illicit drug dealing in Osho, Gambari, and Beecroft Streets, Patey Area of Lagos Island, anti-narcotics officers stormed the Gambari street base of the drug kingpin where they arrested her and six of her accomplices at 9:30am yesterday.

He said other members of the cartel operating in the axis, however, mobilised hoodlums, who attacked the operatives with stones, bottles and guns in a bid to prevent the officers from arresting other kingpins marked for arrest as well as taking the suspects already nabbed and drug exhibits away.

Babafemi disclosed that the operatives were able to tactically defend themselves, took the suspects and exhibits away.

He revealed that suspects in custody with Mrs. Lawal are Ahmed Yisau; Solomon Alape; Olayemi Akinola; Salami Qudus; Bakare Rafiu; Rose Samson; Yusuf Rofiat, and Chukwudi Egon.

Meanwhile, in his reaction to the development, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the officers and men of the Lagos Command of the agency for the successful operation.

He, however, warned those being used by drug cartels to obstruct or attack anti-narcotics officers in the course of doing their work to desist or face dire consequences.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

