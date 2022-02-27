Joker as Dumebi Kachikwu Joins Presidential Race?

HighLife

The coming 2023 presidential election in Nigeria has called into question several individuals who others claim have no business in the political sphere. Despite the seeming lightness of the situation, some of the names that have been mentioned as ‘willing to bear the burden of presidency’ have sent informed observers shivering. And then there’s someone like Dumebi Kachikwu.

Every Nigerian has the right to run for the presidential office, but there are certain individuals whose ambition to do so will send Nigerians running away from the country entirely. This is a somewhat humorous situation with Kachikwu, a proud media mogul and businessman who is adjusting his belt to join the presidential race. But is this all in jest or is the Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria truly considering a run for Muhammadu Buhari’s mantle?

The rumours of a possible presidential contestant with the name of Kachikwu started when the man released an eight-minute video on YouTube which was titled ‘It is time to serve.’ In it, Kachikwu talked about how the current administration has not handled the issues of security and economy well enough. On that basis, he implied that there is a need for someone to heed the summons of service, as it is presented in Isaiah 6:8.

While Kachikwu did not explicitly declare an interest as a flag bearer in the upcoming presidential election, the message in his YouTube video cannot be any clearer. It is time to serve, he says. However, with his current doings with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), whether this service will be in Aso Rock or somewhere else remains to be seen.

For those unaware of Kachikwu’s tango with the EFCC, it is all about an allegation levelled against him by Ndudi Elumelu of Nigeria’s House of Representatives. The entire narrative revolved around N750 million that Kachikwu allegedly demanded and received from Elumelu due to the latter’s intention to run for Delta State’s governorship seat back in 2015. The allegation led to Kachikwu taking a long break from the public, so this rumour of him joining the presidential contest is the latest big thing from

