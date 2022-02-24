Freeing Nasarawa from Malaria

The Nasarawa State government recently collaborated with the US President’s Malaria Initiative, PMI, to protect lives of people of the state, especially children and pregnant women, reports Igbawase Ukumba

In fulfillment of his commitment to ensure Nasarawa State is free from malaria infection and as well control the deadly disease, Governor Abdullahi Sule had recently distributed over two million Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) to households in the 147 electoral wards of the state.

Nevertheless, findings revealed that the Nasarawa State government in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had so far expended about $5.9 million (N2.98 billion) for the replacement of the over two million Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) in the state this year.

This was even as 866 distribution points were created for the replacement exercise cutting across the 147 electoral wards, while about 1,849 personnel were deployed to carry out the ITNs distribution exercise in the state.

Perhaps, in order to ensure a hitch free distribution exercise of the ITNs, a high-tech cellphone was developed to collect data that would detect any discrepancy. The high-tech cellphone was to track personnel engaged in the exercise anywhere they were in the field. The device was to also collect data of households in order to fortify information, and as well to track net cards.

The whole idea behind the evolution of the high-tech cellphone development was to move from paper to technological based operation of the ITNs distribution exercise.

Nevertheless, the First Lady of Nasarawa State, Hajiya Silifat Sule, while hosting a delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) in her office, assured the delegation of her unflinching support to their fight against malaria in the state.

Silifat, who is the Nasarawa State Nets Ambassador, however, emphasised the need for people of the state to always sleep under Insecticide Treated Net (ITN), therefore, commending the USAID and the US PMI for their doggedness in the fight against the malaria scourge in Nasarawa State.

“I, therefore, promise the USAID and the US PMI delegation of my readiness to use my office to get support from the Nasarawa State government towards the elimination of malaria in the state. I call on the people of the state, particularly nursing mothers and pregnant women, to make adequate use of the treated mosquito nets for their healthy living.”

Consequently, on February 14, 2022, at the palace of the Sangarin Shabu in Lafia Local Government Area of the state, Governor Sule flagged off the mass replacement of the over two million Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) for onward distribution to beneficiaries in the 866 distribution points across the state.

Performing the flag-off distribution of the ITNs at the palace of the Sangarin Shabu, the Nasarawa State governor explained that the exercise was in collaboration with the US President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) aimed at protecting the lives of the people, especially the under five children and pregnant women.

According to him, pregnant women and under-five children remain the most vulnerable population when it comes to malaria transmission. He disclosed further that the Insecticide Treated Nets will be distributed across all the 147 electoral wards of the state.

Sule was optimistic that investment by the state government towards tackling the menace of malaria was yielding tremendous results, with the state malaria elimination programme living above board to ensure that the malaria burden in the state was reduced from the current 13 per cent to a single digit.

“The flag-off ceremony we are witnessing today, is in line with our efforts towards addressing the causes of malaria, which in essence is the cause of maternal and child death in our state. Recent report indicates that the percentage of people sleeping inside bed nets in Nasarawa State has increased from 11 per cent in 2013, to over 51 per cent this year.

“The determination of my administration is to raise the percentage to at least 80 per cent as prelude to achieving zero malaria status before the end of 2023. I wish to show appreciation to the US government for supporting the malaria campaign in the state, through its implementation partners.

“And also similar collaborations with the Breakthrough Action Nigeria and Global Supply Chain Procurement Management, as well as PMI, for the smooth implementation of the initiative, in spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The governor, therefore, called on identified beneficiaries to visit designated distribution points to receive the treated nets. This was just as he appealed to traditional and religious leaders to support his administration’s commitment in the fight against malaria, COVID-19 and other public health challenges.

“I appeal for sustenance of this collaboration for the benefit of all. To this end, we most note that, for a malaria free Nasarawa State, we all have to paly our role by sleeping inside our bed nets every night,” the governor advised.

Representative of the USAID Country Director, Mrs. Anne Ikwang, was of the optimism that with the launch of the distribution of the treated insecticide nets, it was expected that cases of malaria related deaths would be reduced.

Anne Ikwang continued by commending Governor Abdullahi Sule for fulfilling every financial commitment he made towards the success of the campaign, even as she added that all the governor’s policies across all health programmes in the state were already yielding results.

For the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba Yahaya, it was appreciation to the contributions of the development partners towards eliminating malaria across the state, as according to the commissioner, “malaria is one of the leading causes of maternal and child morbidities in the country.

“Despite its preventability, malaria disease has over burdens the already fragile health system as it exerts a severe socio-economic burden on the nation,” Yahaya lamented.

The health commissioner regretted that households in Nigeria spend approximately N480 billion annually as the disease continues to pose great threat to the health and socio-economic wellbeing of the citizens.

Yahaya noted, however, that the proper usage of the net consistently and correctly was necessary for protection against mosquitoes that spread the disease. Hence he urged those who have already collected the pre distribution card to visit the distribution centers nearest to them for collection.

The health commissioner also warned users to adhere strictly to instructions that would be given to the beneficiaries at collection points before usage to avoid complication, even as he commended the donor partners: the USAID family and the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) for their support.

Yahaya concluded by identifying the use of treated insecticide nets as the first step towards preventing malaria.

