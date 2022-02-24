El-Rufai: We Know Location of Terrorists in Kaduna

Wants military to wipe them out

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has disclosed that the state government knows the location of the bandits terrorising the state.

Speaking Thursday at a news briefing at the State House, Abuja, El-Rufai stated that where the terrorists operate from in the state and their telephone numbers are well known to government.

He, however, stressed that the state government was handicapped to confront the terrorists.

According to him, “The state government cannot face the terrorists. We need the support of the military to do that.”

The governor added that the military must be ready to completely wipe out the criminals terrorising not only Kaduna but most states in the North-west zone.

His words: “There must be sincerity of purpose for the security challenges facing the North-west to be solved. The military and security agencies should be ready to work together to completely wipe out the terrorists once and for all.”

Details later…

