Anyim Pius Anyim: His Unforgettables

Victor Ikechukwu

Anyim Pius Anyim is gradually warming his way to the enviable list of Nigerians with unforgettable feats. Born in a far flung rural community of Ishiagu in Ebonyi state, Anyim’s humble background never revealed any inkling of a man destined for greatness. Perhaps his ability to surmount the obvious limited opportunities available early in life ought to have given out the uniqueness of his character. He was never exposed to visibility of civilisations, ingredients that would otherwise have shaped his meteoric rise to fame.

He lived all through a community-based life style, passing through a local community primary school to a local community secondary education. He would not have competed for admission into Ivy Universities, not for lack of intelligence but obviously for lack of opportunities to do so. Yet he was never deterred by such timid backgrounds, as he still emerged a reference point today in Nigeria. He may not have been announced by his academic prowess, though he read law to Master degree but that is not the distinguishing factor of his life. His staying feats that have enlisted him into the famous Hall of the Unforgettables in Nigeria today is simply the way he used powers bestowed on him to the benefit and admiration of majority of humanity.

At a very youthful age of 39 years, he was elected a senator, representing Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone. At the age of 40 years, he became perhaps, the first ever youngest president of the Senate of the federal Republic of Nigeria. He was later as well to become the first non-career civil servant to occupy the office of the Secretary to the Government of The Federation, (SGF). The performances and the successes he achieved in those offices however appeared to have left behind an indelible footprint in the sand of his time.

While people will like him and some may even loath him but no one can reasonably argue against the fact that Anyim brought immense wealth and even political stability to bear in the leadership of the Nigerian Senate while piloting its affairs as a president. Again records still judge him correct that he brought so much flavour and dexterity in the management of the administration organ of the executive arms of government as SGF. So much was his impact in power that eminent Nigerians had described him in superlative languages in 2021 when he celebrated his 60th birthday.

Senator Nnachi represents Ebonyi South, Anyim’s senatorial zone in the Senate. He spoke about Anyim saying, “If you’ve ever visited ishaigu, Anyim’s home town before, you’ll know between his reign and now what he has made up of Ishiagu as a community. So, he’s a very great man.

Hon. Livinus Makwe, the House of Representatives member representing Anyim’s federal Constituency too has this to say about Anyim: “He is a philanthropist to the core, generous to a fault. Courageous and bold.

Sen. Ben Collins Ndu from Enugu State who incidentally was in the Senate same time with Anyim described him this way: “He is somebody that can never fail you if you have anything to do with him. Highly reliable and very efficient and above all, trustworthy.

Mike Ozekhome SAN, Human rights activist, says, “Here is a greast Pan Nigerian who rose from the rungs of the ladder and climbed from a humble background.”

Muhammad Musa Argungu says when Anyim was a staff social mobilization Agency in Sokoto that, “Pius Anyim was everywhere doing everything, he was able to save so many marriages, so many disputes and clashes between farmers and Fulanis were averted through his hard work. He was able to bring territorial order to quite a number of people seeking social justice.”

Prof. Jerry Gana CON, former minister stated thus: “I was very pleased to notice that he had a first class brain with first class thoughts, ideas and service and I was pleased to have the opportunity of appointing him as one of my special assistants.”

Abdusalami Abubakar, former Head of state: “He has done very well in his capacity as a legal adviser and his potentials were realized by the various appointments in the panels he has been appointed to.”

Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State told us that, “Anyim has a very pleasant disposition towards people. A very respectable person and his presence is always felt during discussions on issues concerning the country.”

Olusegun Obasanjo, former president, when Anyim was the president of the Senate said: “he is one man who was given opportunity to run and he showed that he can manage and make good use of that opportunity.”

Senator Ken Nnamani, former senate president after Anyim tenure said: “I will describe him as a very cheerful person, you can hardly get him angry but when he does, he roars like a lion, being of large breath. But generally speaking, he is cheerful person and kindly disposed.”

Senator David Mark, another senate president after Anyim said: “I must say that Anyim didn’t disappoint as president of the senate. I think he did his best and always put the nation first”.

Senator Bukola Saraki, another, former senate president after Anyim stated: “Over the years by virtue of his time as both senate president and SGF, he has always showed himself as a team player, someone who believes in inclusion and finding solutions to problems.”

