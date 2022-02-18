Sanwo-Olu, 70 Others to Speak at 2nd Edition of Lagos Employment Summit

Mary Nnah

Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget (MEPB) are collaborating to host the second edition of the Lagos Employment Summit, a two-day hybrid event scheduled for the 3rd and 4th of March, 2022 at Eko Hotel.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will headline the summit with a keynote address.

He will be joined by more than 70 other notable speakers including the Chairman LSETF, Mrs. Bola Adesola; Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Development and Planning, Mr. Sam Egube; and Director, Africa Growth Initiative, Mr. Aloysius Uche Ordu.

Others include Country Director Nigeria & Ecowas, (G.I.Z.), Ian Hommers; Secretary, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (P.E.B.E.C.), Jumoke Oduwole; Founder Iba Ajie, Obi Asika; CEO. Slot Systems Nigeria, Nnamdi Ezeigbo as well as leaders from Jumia, Ford Foundation, Lagos Business School (L.B.S.).

They will be interrogating topics that include the Workforce of the Future: ‘Gig Economy’ – opportunities, challenges, and strategies for success; Women’s economic empowerment as a tool for economic growth; Orange Economy: A driver of youth employment in emerging markets; Partnering for Impact: Critical areas that drive youth employment; Job Centres: Preparing Youth for a Resilient Career; amongst others.

The Executive Secretary, LSETF, Mrs. Teju Abisoye, during a press conference to announce the upcoming event, said that sustainable job creation strategies are a much-needed conversation among industry players in the entire socio-economic space.

“This event will spotlight various speakers with a diverse wealth of experience across the entrepreneurial, advocacy, governmental and private sectors”, she said.

Themed “Sustainable Job Creation Strategies: Collective Action and Prosperity for All”, this year’s edition of the Summit will foster deliberations about progressive economic and social solutions to unemployment problems in the state.

In addition to the deliberations and conversations, there will be an innovation challenge, tagged the “Lagos State Employment Summit Innovation Challenge”, where tech innovators will proffer resourceful solutions to increase jobs creation in Lagos State. This process will include the submission of pitches, judges’ reviews, shortlisting of applications, and the announcement of the finalist and winners.

There will also be clinics to equip young professionals with contemporary skills for the 21st-century workplace.

“We share in the philosophy that the issue of unemployment is a shared responsibility of both the government, corporates, and individuals; hence, we are always elated to partner and collaborate as much as we can, and this Summit further positions us in the right direction”, Abisoye added.

