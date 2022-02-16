Substandard Fuel: House Expands Probe, Includes Lingering Petrol Scarcity

•Wants DSS, police to investigate DPO’s killing by terrorists

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Petroleum Downstream to include in their investigation, the lingering issue of fuel scarcity.

This, the lawmakers stated was to ascertain if there was an interim report on the claim by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) that it has enough fuel despite lingering scarcity experienced across the country.

The lawmakers had at the plenary on February 10, while adopting a motion sponsored by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) mandated the Committee to investigate the release of the methanol-blended petroleum in the country with a view in ensuring that culprits are brought to book and make recommendations to avoid reoccurrence.

The lawmakers had also directed the NNPC Limited to suspend the companies involved in the supply of the bad fuel and as well submit their names to the committee.

The downstream committee was mandated to also ascertain whether the importation, distribution and dispensing of the product in Nigeria till date conformed with international standard.

At the plenary yesterday, Minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) coming under order 8 rule 4, of the House rules, said the existing committee saddled with the responsibility of investigating the issue of adulterated fuel, should as well ascertain if there was an interim report on the claim by the NNPC Limited that it has enough fuel despite lingering scarcity experienced across the country.

He lamented that it was difficult for him to get to work because all the roads were totally blocked by those looking for petrol.

Elumelu said, “I’m coming under this rule for us to discuss the issue of lingering fuel crisis in Nigeria. I agree that NNPC said it has enough but it doesn’t seem to tally with their submission that they’ve enough fuel because there’s still some lingering fuel crisis in the whole of Nigeria.

“It was difficult for me to get here because all the roads are totally blocked by those looking for petrol. There’s already an existing committee saddled with the responsibility of investigating the issue of adulterated fuel, so I’m thinking they should find out if there’s an interim report to that effect with their already existing assignment.”

Corroborating Elumelu’s observation, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila directed the Committee to extend their investigation into the lingering crisis.

Gbajabiamila said, “There’s a nexus between that motion of last week on adulterated fuel and what you have very rightly brought up. The standing committee committee should take note and extend their investigation into this lingering crisis.”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has called on the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Police to thoroughly investigate circumstances leading to the killing of Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Abubakar Abdulkadir Rano, in Jibia division, Katsina state by terrorists.

The House while condemning the killing of the police officer and others, also directed the DSS and police to investigate similar ones across the country and help families of the deceased. The resolutions of the lawmakers were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum on at the yesterday’s plenary.

Moving the motion, Rurum said the late Rano, in charge of jibia Division was brutally killed by bandits while attempting to rescue a kidnapped woman.

According to him, the police officer had recorded successes in confronting and fighting bandits in the area which helped in reducing attacks on communities. He lamented that since the incident, nothing had been done to investigate the circumstances leading to his killing.

He added that lack of prompt investigation into the killing of police officers killed in similar circumstances was a negative trend which needed to be addressed.

Adopting the motion, the House observed a minute silence for the late DPO and other police officers who died while serving the nation.

