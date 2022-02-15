Police Arraign FFK’s Ex-wife over Alleged Attempted Murder

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Estranged wife of former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Ms. Precious Chikwendu was, on Monday, arraigned at a Federal High Court, Abuja, over allegations bordering on attempted culpable homicide of his husband.

Chikwendu was arraigned alongside Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu and Osakwe Azubuike, on a 13-count criminal charge bordering on alleged attempted culpable homicide.

They were in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/1/2022, accused of attempt to stab Fani-Kayode with a kitchen knife on November 24, 2018 at Asokoro, within the court jurisdiction.

The Police in the suit filed on January 7, further accused the defendants of committing cybercrime, intimidation to kill Fani-Kayode by use of internet, threat to kill one Lauretta in order to cause her to leave her relationship with Fani-Kayode.

They were alleged to have criminally used internet to send abusive messages with intent to bully, defame and harass her ex-husband.

They were alleged to have fabricated false evidence by deposing to series of affidavits that Chief Fani-Kayode physically and sexually assaulted members of his domestics staff and causing same to be electronically published in a national daily.

Ms Chikwendu was also alleged to have, through her Facebook page, referred to Fani-Kayode as “Mr Short Fuse”.

She was alleged to have published a false imputation against the ex-minister “by referring to him as a person who is sexually incapacitated and that he is not the biological father of the four children she had for him as a wife.”

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges, following which, prosecuting counsel, John Ijagbemi, requested from the court a date to commence trial, adding that seven witnesses would testify in the matter.

Ijagbemi, further informed the court that both documentary and electronic evidence that would be tendered in proving the case have had also been compiled.

Meanwhile Chikwendu’s lawyer, Mr. Alex Ejesieme, SAN, prayed the court to admit the defendants to bail based on the earlier administrative bail granted them by the police.

The request was granted by Justice Ekwo, who subsequently fixed April 27, 28 and 29 for commencement of trial.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

