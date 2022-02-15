Outcome of FCT Council Polls, Warning to APC, Says Ortom

George Okoh

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said the outcome of the just concluded council polls at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was a timely warming to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that time to play games with the destiny of the people was over.

Ortom handed this warning while congratulating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmen and councilors-elect in the just concluded Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Council polls held on Saturday.

The governor, in a press statement by his media aide, Mr Nathaniel Ikyur, yesterday, congratulated all the candidates of the PDP in the Saturday council polls for their show of strength and resilience.

“I want to particularly congratulate the Chairmen-elect of AMAC, Christopher Zakka; Kuje, Suleman Sabo and John Gabaya of Bwari Area councils for their victories at the polls,” Ortom stated.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council for the FCT election, said, “Yesterday’s election in the FCT is a sound note of warning to the APC that the time for playing games with the destiny of Nigeria is over. The people whose mandate we hold in trust have spoken. And I am convinced that this is just the beginning.”

The governor, therefore, charged the newly elected Council officials “to prepare to serve the people of your respective local government councils diligently, knowing full well that you all have the full support of the entire hierarchy of the PDP across the country. I am convinced that you will make our great party proud.

“By this victory, it is a signpost that power is now returning to the people of this country,who will use it effectively in rescuing Nigeria at the centre and throughout Nigeria from the damage done to our collective psyche by the APC-controlled federal government.”

Governor Ortom, however, said the party had put its legal team on the alert to look into reported electoral infractions in some councils and would not hesitate to approach the election tribunal to seek redress and reclaim its mandate.

