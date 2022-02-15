Buhari Leaves Abuja Tuesday For EU- AU Summit in Belgium

To discuss security, economic issues with other world leaders

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to depart Abuja Tuesday to join European and other African leaders as well as heads of multilateral organisations at the 6th European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels, the Belgian capital.

According to a release issued by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the summit which holds from 17 to 18 February, 2022, will have the participants deliberate on themes currently affecting the world.

Such areas of discussion include Financing for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth; Climate Change and Energy Transition, Digital and Transport (Connectivity and Infrastructure); Peace, Security and Governance; and Private Sector Support and Economic Integration.

Others are Education, Culture and Vocational Training, Migration and Mobility; Agriculture and Sustainable Development and Health Systems and Vaccine Production.

The Nigerian leader will use the opportunity of the meeting to have other bilateral engagements.

The President is being accompanied on the trip by three Ministers namely the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

Others on the President’s entourage are the National Security Adviser, Maj.Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

President Buhari is due back in the country on Saturday.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

