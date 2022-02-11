NDLEA Intercepts Codeine Worth N2bn at Lagos Port

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have again intercepted 40,250 kilogrammes of the Schedule II controlled narcotic (codine) worth over N2 billion imported in two 40 feet containers from India.

This latest interception is barely a week after 14,080 kilogrammes of codeine-based syrup and 4,352.4 kilogrammes cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40ft container imported from India were seized at the Apapa port in Lagos.

According to the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, the latest consignments intercepted last Tuesday were brought into the country in two containers marked HLBU 2239792 with 1,125 cartons of the drug and HLBU

1067338 with 1,751 cartons, with a market value of N2,012,500,000.

He disclosed that the consignments were seized at the Port Express Bonded Terminal, Berger-Apapa, after they were discovered concealed behind cartons of hypergra 200 miligramme and deluxe chilly cutters, after which the agency’s sniffer dogs were brought in to identify the illegal substance

Reacting to the latest seizure, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Buba Marwa, said the agency remains poised to deal decisive blows to drug cartels this year by ensuring that no gramme of illicit drug is allowed into or pass through Nigeria to other countries.

Meanwhile, he commended the officers and men of the Apapa Port Special Area Command of the agency for their vigilance, and expressed gratitude to foreign partners for sharing timely intelligence and other port stakeholders for their cooperation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

