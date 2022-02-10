Edo Youths Embark on Protest over Non-inauguration of NDDC Board

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

It was chaotic yesterday at the Murtala Muhammed Way in Benin-city, Edo State, as hundreds of youths protested against the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the already cleared members of the board.

The protesting youths also called for the removal of the commission from the Ministry of the Niger Delta and return it to the presidency where it was originally domiciled.

The protesters under the auspices of Concerned Edo Citizens, in conjunction with Coalition of Edo Volunteers Groups carried placards of various inscriptions accusing the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, of allegedly personalising the commission.

They alleged that those calling the shots in the interventionist agency were all from a particular state of the Niger Delta.

In a statement jointly signed by Eni Balulu, Eshiefaotsa Sylanus and Kola Edokpayi on behalf of the protesters, they demanded “the immediate inauguration of the substantive board of NDDC as presently constituted, screened and confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria since November, 2019.

“Remove the agency from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and return it back to the presidency.

“Release the government White Paper on the forensic audit report submitted to government on September 2, 2021, and take punitive actions against all those found wanting and indicted by the Forensic Audit Report to serve as deterrent to others.”

The coalition noted that the noble intention of President Buhari to clean the Augean Stable has been hijacked by ‘hawks, who have found willing partners in the new interim arrangement to continue with the nefarious activities in the commission to the detriment of the Niger Delta people.

“The Interim Management Committee stayed on board for over a year, rivelling in scandals, accusation and counter accusations of fraud, personalisation of contracts award and massive corruption before they were summarily dissolved.

“As the people of Niger Delta heaved a sigh of relief that the substantive board would be inaugurated, the problem was compounded by appointing a Sole Administrator for the commission in continuous violation of the extant laws guiding it.”

The youths said they suspected the report of the forensic audit may have indicted some “big fishes” and that is why the government is reluctant to make it public.

According to the group, “Mr. President, the people of Niger Delta see you as the father of modern day Nigeria, and hold no grudges against you. Just as the North East Development Commission (NEDC) is tackling the challenges of the North-east region, we expect and demand that the NDDC be inaugurated to tackle the Niger Delta region challenges.”

