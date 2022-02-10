Buhari: Those Responsible for Substandard Fuel Will Be Held Accountable

*Directs service providers to give information on consumed products

*Says consumers’ complaints should be attended to

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday ordered that producers and providers of consumable products are liable and should be held accountable for substandard services and products sold by them.

The President, also directed the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

In a reaction to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, President Buhari, in a release issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the protection of consumer interests was a priority of the present administration and it’s ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

The President directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers were entitled to a proper redress of their complaints.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

