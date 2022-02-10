2023: I am Consulting Stakeholders to Avoid Mistakes, Says Abe

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former Representative of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has been on consultation with stakeholders ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Senator Abe who is believed to be preparing to contest for the governorship seat of Rivers State in the forthcoming general elections, said the consultation will continue until he could find the enthusiasm in the people to overcome their lethargy.

Abe spoke at the end of a consultative meeting with the people, elders and members of the Bera Council of chiefs, at his home town, Bera, in Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “I have come here today, in continuation of my consultations with critical stakeholders as to the way forward for our political journey.

“I have consulted with the Bera Community and members of the Council of Chiefs and they have encouraged me to go forward without fear and contest for the governorship seat of Rivers State in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

“The consultation process will continue until we get input from all critical stakeholders and to be convinced that the people understand the message on how things could be done differently to the benefit of all citizens. At the appropriate time, after due consultation, we shall make the outcome of the processes known.

“I want to thank the community for inviting me and also thank you all for your encouraging words and support. Most importantly, I thank you for the peace you have maintained in this community

Earlier, the Paramount Ruler, HRH Mene Magnus Adumene Deekor, said that Bera as a community has resolved to call on their son, Senator Magnus Abe, to present himself for the position of governor of Rivers State.

The traditional ruler said the community has a sole candidate irrespective of party, urging the Senator to declare and contest as the community will give him maximum support.

