Human Capital Africa Seeks Urgent Response to Africa’s Learning Crisis

Following a World Bank report which states that nine out of 10 children in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) do not achieve basic reading and numeracy skills by the age of 10, the Board of Advisors of Human Capital Africa (HCA) has called on policymakers across the continent to take note and respond to the alarming learning crisis.

The HCA described the statistics as shocking, especially when compared to developed economies where only one out of 10 children do not achieve basic literacy and numeracy skills at the same age.

It said in Nigeria alone, 83 per cent of children enrolled in grades two or three cannot read and understand simple texts. The World Bank predicts that because of COVID-19, learning poverty has been made worse by at least 10 per cent.

It said foundational literacy and numeracy are critical skills children need for success throughout their school careers and to participate gainfully in employment in their adult years.

HCA’s advisors include Dr. Joyce Banda, Trevor Manuel, Kennedy Odede, Kah Walla, Adama Gaye, Sangu Delle, N’Diaye Ramatoulaye Diallo, Erastus J. O. Mwencha and Rosa Whitaker.

According to the Board Chair, Banda, former president of Malawi, “this is a wake-up call for heads of states, ministers, donors and other partners” to prioritise learning for children.​

The board urged policymakers to recognise the challenge by reviewing the current state of foundational learning in their countries, prioritising the issue at all levels of government, collecting, reporting, and using data on student learning and the overall education system.

The policymakers were also told to learn from evidence and other countries, implement what works, and hold themselves and others accountable by taking regular stock of progress.

HCA, spearheaded by Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, was launched in October 2021, alongside the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES27), in the presence of African dignitaries and education experts.

