Buhari Felicitates Fayemi, Nelson on their Birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, as he marked his birthday anniversary on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The president, in a release Wednesday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, described Fayemi as a good friend and an active party member and wished him many more years in the service of his community and the nation.

According to him, “Ekiti is lucky to have a leader like Governor Fayemi. In his last and final year as second term governor, he has brought the state back to its glory, culture and values.”

President Buhari also sent a birthday message to a foremost political mobilizer and former Deputy National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),

Kemi Nelson.

He said Nigeria takes pride in the many accomplishments of women, adding that: “It is our party’s honour to have leaders such as Kemi Nelson in our midst.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

