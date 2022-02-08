2023: Tambuwal in Kebbi, Tells PDP to Prepare for New Members

*Kebbi chapter assures him of support

The membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon increase nationwide as more people are expected to join the party from other political parties across the country, Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has hinted.

Tambuwal spoke on Tuesday during his visit to , Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.in continuation of his consultations on his presidential bid.

Last Tuesday and on Monday the governor visited Bamaina, Jigawa state and Gusau, Zamfara state for consultations

Gov. Tambuwal, accompanied by the former Sokoto Governor Attahiru Bafarawa, former Deputy Governor Mukhtar Shagari, and former Minister of Power, Engr Bello Suleiman, appreciated the unity of purpose displayed by the Kebbi state PDP stalwarts and followers during the recent local government election held in the state.

“All political watchers in the country on Saturday witnessed the political sagacity of the state PDP, which is united. Your vigilance and cohesion in realization of such feat will help the party on the national front,” he noted.

For this reasons, he said it was imperative for PDP stakeholders to unite and cooperate. “This will attract more people, who are already on the verge of crossing over to it,” the governor said.

“The PDP in Kebbi state is united. The PDP in Kebbi state is compact and strong. I appeal to you to work together as a family to attract more members from the opposition because there is a lot of trouble in the other house.

“I know they will leave and come here. When they come I implore you to be very magnanimous so that when they come, you should be accommodating and carry everybody along, so that together, God willing, we shall win the elections here In Kebbi State and in Nigeria come 2023,” Governor Tambuwal said.

Turning to the situation in the country under the control of the APC, Tambuwal lamented for that Nigeria was on the verge of collapse as a result of insecurity, debilitating healthcare system, poverty, falling standard of education, corruption and other ills that have become the hallmark of the APC administration thus far.”

Former Sokoto state Governor Bafarawa, who described the visit as homecoming, expressed happiness with the integrity displayed by the Kebbi state chapter of the PDP during the local council election held in the state.

“We’re here for consultation between you and our own who seeks the coveted office of President in Nigeria God willing,” Bafarawa added, urging supporters to sustain their prayers and backing for Governor Tambuwal.

Recounting Tambuwal’s antecedents, as Speaker of the House of Representatives and Governor of Sokoto state, he said “this is why we are backing you to fly the PDP Presidential ticket in 2023.”

“The success of this quest is predicated upon the choice of party delegates. We’re sure Kebbi PDP delegates will readily vote for him,” just as he recalled that in 2019 three of them- himself, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and Tambuwal all sought the same position of flying the PDP Presidential flag; and, Tambuwal emerged second.”

Now, he said, both him and Turaki, who supported Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who clinched the ticket then, are now ready to work for Tambuwal.

In his welcome address, former acting National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Bello Halliru Muhammad expressed gratitude to Gov. Tambuwal ano his entourage for the visit, pointing out that Nigeria needs a competent, trustworthy and courageous leader, like Tambuwal.

“Nigeria is in bad shape after years of (misrule) by President Muhammadu Buhari. The country has never been so divided along ethnic and religious affiliations like now. If a worthy person doesn’t take over (Nigeria) risks breaking apart,” Alhaji Halliru noted.

In his remarks, the Kebbi state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Usman Suru, said: “historically we in Kebbi are one with the people of Sokoto. You don’t need to campaign here. All the state delegates, chairmen of local government wings and members of the executives in the state will vote for you.

“When it is time to decide who becomes our party’s Presidential candidate, we may exceed even Sokoto state. I say this because there may be some black legs in Sokoto, but here we are behind you one hundred per cent.

During the visit Gov. Tambuwal and his entourage were accorded rousing welcome by the leadership and followers of Kebbi state PDP, including the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, former minister for special duties, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Ishaya Rinzi Bamaiyi (rtd), former director of counterterrorism in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Gen. Sarkin-Yaki Bello, ex-General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto, Gen. Aminu Bande and former National Women Leader of the PDP, Hajiya Maryam Waziri.

