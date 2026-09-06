Nigeria Escorts Koroma Home as Two-Year Political Exile Ends

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has helped bring to an end one of West Africa’s most delicate political sagas, facilitating the return of former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma to Freetown after more than two years in Nigeria following a failed coup attempt and treason charges against him.

Koroma arrived in Sierra Leone on Sunday accompanied by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a return that Nigeria described as the culmination of sustained diplomatic and confidence-building efforts.

The development marks a major turning point in a politically sensitive episode that had tested Sierra Leone’s democratic institutions, strained relations between the government and the opposition and placed Nigeria at the centre of efforts to prevent the dispute from escalating.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who travelled to Freetown on the instruction of President Bola Tinubu, said Nigeria’s role was aimed at helping create the conditions for peace, political understanding and national reconciliation.

She said Koroma’s relocation to Nigeria in January 2024 followed engagements involving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which sought to defuse tensions in Sierra Leone and promote a peaceful political environment.

“His conduct throughout this period reflected restraint, statesmanship, and commitment to a peaceful outcome,” the minister said.

The former president’s return follows the Sierra Leonean government’s decision in July 2026 to drop treason-related charges brought against him in connection with the November 2023 failed coup attempt.

Koroma’s departure from Sierra Leone in January 2024 came against the backdrop of one of the country’s most serious political crises since the end of its civil war.

On November 26, 2023, armed men attacked military facilities and a major prison in Freetown, freeing thousands of inmates and killing members of the security forces. The government subsequently arrested scores of suspects and accused them of involvement in an attempt to overthrow President Julius Maada Bio’s administration.

Koroma, who had served as president from 2007 to 2018, was subsequently charged with treason and other offences over alleged involvement in the events.

He denied involvement, while his lawyers described the allegations as politically motivated.

Amid the escalating political tension, a Sierra Leonean court permitted Koroma to travel to Nigeria on medical grounds. He left for Nigeria on January 19, 2024, initially under an arrangement understood to be temporary.

What was initially expected to be a short medical stay, however, stretched into more than two years.

Nigeria subsequently became the setting for diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing the former president’s case from becoming a wider source of political instability in Sierra Leone.

The Federal Government said the prolonged engagement involving Nigeria, ECOWAS and Sierra Leonean stakeholders gradually helped create an environment in which dialogue became possible.

Nigeria’s role was particularly significant because of its longstanding influence in West African diplomacy and its historical involvement in Sierra Leone’s peace and security affairs.

The Nigerian-led ECOMOG intervention in the 1990s had played a decisive role during Sierra Leone’s civil war, when the country was engulfed by conflict. Against that historical background, Abuja’s decision to host Koroma carried considerable regional diplomatic weight.

The latest intervention also comes at a time when ECOWAS itself has faced serious challenges in maintaining political stability and democratic order across West Africa, following a series of military coups and growing divisions within the regional bloc.

For Nigeria, therefore, the Koroma episode provided another opportunity to deploy diplomacy rather than coercion in resolving a politically sensitive dispute involving a neighbouring West African state.

Koroma’s return is particularly important because he remains an influential figure within Sierra Leone’s opposition All People’s Congress (APC), despite leaving office eight years ago.

His presidency, which lasted from 2007 to 2018, preceded Bio’s rise to power. Political tensions between the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party and the APC have remained a defining feature of the country’s recent political landscape.

The 2023 presidential election, which returned Bio to office for a second term, was disputed by the opposition, further deepening political divisions. The subsequent coup attempt and the prosecution of opposition-linked figures intensified concerns about the country’s political stability.

Against this background, Koroma’s return carries significance beyond the personal fortunes of the former president.

It removes one of the most contentious issues hanging over the relationship between Sierra Leone’s government and the opposition and potentially opens additional space for political dialogue.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed appreciation to President Bio, Koroma and the people of Sierra Leone for their cooperation, saying Nigeria remained committed to regional harmony, constitutional order and democratic stability.

She expressed confidence that Koroma’s return would contribute to reconciliation and peace in Sierra Leone.

Koroma’s return closes a remarkable chapter that began with his departure from Sierra Leone under the shadow of treason allegations and ended with his escorted return as a former head of state following the withdrawal of those charges.

His return was also publicly welcomed by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who said Nigeria had provided Koroma with friendship, support and solidarity during his stay and had worked quietly with others to encourage dialogue that would facilitate his safe return.

For Sierra Leone, the development could provide an opportunity to move beyond the political tensions that have dominated much of the post-2023 period.

For Nigeria, it offers another demonstration of Abuja’s traditional role as a diplomatic heavyweight in West Africa—using dialogue, personal relationships and regional mechanisms to help resolve a crisis before it becomes a wider threat to peace.

Koroma’s journey home, therefore, is not merely the return of a former president.

It is the culmination of a delicate regional diplomatic process and a potentially important step in Sierra Leone’s search for political reconciliation, stability and democratic consolidation.