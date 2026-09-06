Adeleke’s CoS, Akinleye, Empowers Pardoned Inmates With POS Machines, Cash

*Says gesture aimed at preventing return to crime

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Some inmates pardoned by the Osun state government were weekend empowered with Point-of-Sale (POS) machines and cash capital to enable them to start small businesses and rebuild their lives.

The gesture was made possible by the Chief of Staff to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Kazeem Akinleye, in an efforts to bring life back to them and live a meaningful life.

The beneficiaries were among inmates granted pardon by Governor Ademola Adeleke last year as part of efforts to promote rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The beneficiaries had during the 2026 governorship election voluntarily participated in the mobilisation and campaign activities of the administration, taking the message of the Awareness of New Political Party to streets, markets and communities across the state.

They reportedly mobilised support and canvassed votes for Governor Adeleke, contributing to the governor’s successful re-election bid.

Recognising their commitment and sacrifices, Akinleye presented the beneficiaries with POS machines and financial assistance as start-up capital, while a monitoring team was constituted to track their progress over the next three to 24 months.

The Chief of Staff said the initiative was designed to go beyond temporary assistance by providing the beneficiaries with practical means to become economically independent.

He said, “The essence of this intervention is to give these beneficiaries a genuine opportunity to start afresh, become self-reliant and contribute positively to society.”

Akinleye stressed that rehabilitation should not end with the release of former inmates, noting that they must also be provided with opportunities to rebuild their lives and become productive members of society.

He added, “When people are given a second chance, we must also give them the opportunity and the tools to make that second chance count. Economic empowerment is critical to successful reintegration.”

The empowerment, according to the statement, is also a recognition of the beneficiaries’ personal contributions to the campaign for Adeleke’s second-term victory.

The initiative is expected to discourage the beneficiaries from returning to circumstances that could undermine their reintegration by equipping them with legitimate sources of livelihood.

One of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to Akinleye and the state government, describing the intervention as an opportunity to begin a new chapter in life.

“We are grateful for this opportunity. The support will help us start something meaningful and give us hope for a better future,” the beneficiary said.

The gesture, the statement noted, reflects the Adeleke administration’s emphasis on rehabilitation, human capital development, empowerment and inclusive governance.

It added that the intervention demonstrated that governance should not be limited to infrastructure and policies but should also include initiatives that restore hope and provide vulnerable citizens with opportunities to become economically productive.

From pardon to empowerment, the beneficiaries have now been given another opportunity to rewrite their stories and make meaningful contributions to society.