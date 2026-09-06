BNXN, Runtown, Patoranking To Storm New York For Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day Parade

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Nigerian Singer Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN; Douglas Jack Agu, professionally known as Runtown; and singer-songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking, are set to storm New York City as headline performers at the 2026 Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day Parade and Carnival.

The three music stars are expected to add glamour and excitement to the celebration scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026, as Nigerians in the United States gather to mark the country’s 66th Independence anniversary.

The event, organised by the Organization for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN) and its partner organisations under the Nigerian Independence Day Committee (NIDC), is expected to attract thousands of Nigerians, friends of Nigeria and members of the wider African diaspora.

The Secretary General of OAN, Funmi Dike, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Sunday saying the annual celebration would showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through music, fashion, food, dance and other forms of cultural expression.

According to the organisers, the participation of BNXN, Runtown and Patoranking will be one of the major highlights of this year’s celebration, with the artistes scheduled to headline the entertainment programme.

The trio have made significant contributions to the growth and global visibility of Afrobeats and contemporary African music, with their works enjoying audiences both within and outside the continent.

The Nigerian Independence Day Parade has, over the years, grown into a major gathering of Nigerians outside the country, providing members of the diaspora with an opportunity to reconnect with their heritage and celebrate their shared national identity.

The celebration will also provide younger Nigerians born or raised in the United States with an opportunity to experience and appreciate their cultural heritage through music, traditional attire, languages, food and other cultural displays.

As part of efforts to promote and support the celebration, NUFF JAMZ ENTERTAINMENT INCORPORATED, NYC will feature as a promotional sponsor of the 2026 Nigerian Independence Day Parade and Carnival.

The promotional partnership is expected to boost the visibility and publicity of the celebration, helping to amplify the event and its cultural significance among Nigerians and the wider African community in New York and the United States in general.

The organisers also expressed appreciation to Montefiore, the major sponsor of the 2026 parade, for supporting an event dedicated to celebrating Nigerian culture, community and the diaspora.

The committee extends its profound appreciation to the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Ambassador Abubakar Jidda, whose unwavering support and personal commitment have been instrumental to the continued success of the Nigerian Independence Day Parade. Ambassador Jidda has consistently championed the parade and worked closely with the committee to ensure that this important celebration receives the support, visibility and recognition it deserves. His dedication reflects a deep commitment to strengthening the Nigerian community in the diaspora, preserving our cultural heritage and ensuring that the Independence Day Parade continues to grow as a proud celebration of Nigeria in New York City.

OAN and NIDC also called on corporate organisations, institutions and community partners to support the parade, stressing that sponsorship goes beyond a one-day celebration as it contributes to cultural preservation and creates opportunities for younger generations of Nigerians in the diaspora to remain connected to their roots.

The organisers said the celebration would be open to everyone, including friends of Nigeria, members of the African diaspora and people from other cultural backgrounds.