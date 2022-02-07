Police Arrest Three Suspected Cultists in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Police command has arrested three suspected cultists that have been terrorising the people of Ilorin, state capital for past few weeks. Already, one suspected cultist was killed over the weekend during a supremacy battle between the two rival cult groups in Ilorin.

The police command also impounded motorcycles and tricycles being used by the cultists to operate their dastardly act in the town.

In a statement issued by the State police command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, the police warned parents and guardians in the state to take care of their children.

The statement read: “Having arrested some confirmed cultists aftermath of the recent killing of a suspected cultist by a rival cult group along Emir’s Road, Ilorin about three days ago,

“A report of sporadic shootings by suspected cultists was received by the Divisional Police Headquarters, Surulere, Ilorin around Total Fuel Station yesterday(Saturday), at about 2035hrs.

“On arrival at the scene, detectives from both the Division and the Anti-cultism team dispatched by the commissioner of police Kwara State was faced with an unidentified body of a young man lying in the pool of his blood, having been shot by suspected cultists”.

The statement added: “Three suspects were arrested, one Motorcycle and one Tricycle used by the suspected cultists were also recovered.

“The commissioner of police, CP Tuesday Assayomo has ordered a discreet investigation into the case and all other cult related cases in the state.

“The CP further ordered a 24 hour aggressive patrols of Ilorin metropolis, while also soliciting the cooperation of all and sundry in the onerous effort by the command to possibly and completely wipe out the ugly menace of cultism in our society.

“Parents and guidance are advised to monitor the activities of their children/wards, they should also ask their children questions when in doubt of their dealings when necessary.

“The CP reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of citizens and residents of Kwara State.”

