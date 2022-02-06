Toyin Abraham Joins Checkers Custard Family

Leading Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has been made the ambassador of Checkers Custard, a brand notable for its variety and taste. The actress is the first to wear the ambassadorial hat for the company.

At a media unveiling held at the company’s head office in Mushin, Lagos recently, the award-winning actress while appreciating the brand for having her on board noted that she reached out to the brand first.

“Checkers Custard is the best family food. I reached out to them first because my family and I take the custard every morning and I don’t get to see it often. I promise the management that I will do my best, not as a brand ambassador but as a family. I would love checkers to keep to their promise to keep enriching customers.”

In corroboration, Managing Director of Checkers Africa Ltd, Karan Checker expressed joy as he noted that having Toyin as she is fondly called, as the first full brand ambassador for Checkers Custard is a dream materialized into the physical as the company has always looked forward to working with her. He illustrated the shared values between the brand and the actress which include quality, variety and taste.

In addition, he noted that like Toyin, the brand started small but is now one of the most sought brands in the market.

“We share these things in common and we, the management of Checkers Africa Limited, said it is time we take the bull by the horn to formalise our relationship with Toyin, who has been a long standing lover of Checkers Custard,” he concluded.

