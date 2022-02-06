Buhari: Nigeria will Continue to Pursue Peace, Progress Globally

*Chinese president restates commitment to Africa’s development

Deji Elumoye and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that Nigeria would continue to pursue peace and progress in Africa, and other parts of the world, through a consistent campaign for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping has also reiterated his commitment to working with African leaders towards the development of Africa.

In a sideline meeting with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the African Union meetings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia yesterday, Buhari said the country would remain unwavering in supporting democracy, development and good governance, particularly in ensuring the rights of individuals and institutions.

“As a country, we are doing our best, and we will continue doing our best to ensure justice and fairness,” he said.

Buhari promised the Palestinian leader that Nigeria would be “consistent” in pushing for peace and progress while upholding the tenets of justice.

In his remarks, the Palestinian leader noted that the situation in the Middle East, particularly relations with Israel, had deteriorated over the years, adding that the world needed to know the facts.

Shtayyeh thanked Buhari for his leadership role in the continent.

He said: “Your Excellency, we thank you for your wisdom. We need it more now.

“Please continue to stay well and healthy, because we need your wisdom”.

Jinping who sent a warm congratulatory message to African countries and people on the opening of the 35th African Union (AU) Summit yesterday, said under new circumstances, China would stand ready to work with the African side to actively implement the outcomes of the FOCAC conference.

According to him, China would also help to further synergise the Belt and Road cooperation and the Global Development Initiative with the AU’s Agenda 2063 and the construction of the African Continental Free Trade Area, in a bid to steer China-Africa cooperation toward higher-quality and wider-ranging development and to write a new chapter in China-Africa friendship.

In his congratulatory message to the AU Summit, Xi pointed out that this year marked the 20th anniversary of the AU’s founding.

He noted that over the past 20 years, the AU has stayed committed to seeking strength through unity, actively explored a development path suited to Africa, facilitated important progress in regional integration and coordinated a concerted response from African countries to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such efforts, he said, have proven effective in maintaining peace, stability and development in Africa, and have also won Africa growing influence and stature in the world, Xi said.

“The year of 2021 witnessed robust growth in China-Africa relations,” Xi added.

He however noted that the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was successfully held in November last year.

He recalled that he announced during the conference nine programmes for cooperation with Africa in the next three years.

Xi also added that he, together with African leaders, had also expressed their unanimous support for building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

