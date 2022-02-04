Expanzo Supports UNILAG Undergraduates Project With N5m Technology Grant

Oluchi Chibuzor

Expanzo, a Technology Consulting firm has granted the sum of N5 million to five final year students of University of Lagos (UNILAG) as an attempt to support new innovations from young minds in Nigeria.

This is in partnership with the University of Lagos to re-shape the future of Engineering in Nigeria through technology development grants and support promising and most viable final year projects from the Faculty of Engineering in UNILAG annually.

Speaking at the inaugural selection process in Lagos, the Vice-Chancellor, UNILAG, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, advised the students that the best way to succeed is to see themselves as the best.

He said “I am excited because I can see there is a future for this country despite all odds. I believe in Nigeria, I believe in the capacity of what we can do in Nigeria, I believe there are so many talents in Nigeria, all one needs is determination.

Expanzo, according to the firm, is a special purpose vehicle set up specifically for developing youths talent led by Ayodeji Macaulay, received 21 entries resulting in five winners for the sum of five million naira.

During the event, Maucaulay said “For a long time I had been involved in different groups and different forums on how to develop Nigeria, how to manufacture in Nigeria and so many other concerns to move Nigeria forward.”

