Alleged Blasphemy: Court Orders Kano to Recall Prosecution Witness

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

An Upper Shari’a Court in Kano presided over by Mr. Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, has ordered the Kano State Government to recall Prosecution Witness (PW1) for re-cross examination in an alleged blasphemy case against the embattled Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru-Kabara.

Nasiru-Kabara is being charged with four counts bordering on blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad committed on August 10, October 25 and December 20, 2019.

The defendant was alleged to have made a blasphemous comment against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his marriage with Nana Safiyya in Jautul Fara, section 93 (40) and Hadith 1,365 and 1,428.

The Defence Counsel, Mr. Ambali Obomeileh-Muhammad (SAN), urged the court to recall the PW1 to be re-cross examined according to the provisions of sections 36(5) 6(a) (b) of 1999 Constitution as amended.

“I was not in court when the PW1 gave his evidence. When I went through the evidence, I found out that the witness number one need to be re-cross examined,” Obomeileh-Muhammad said.

However, the Prosecution Counsel, Suraj Sa’eda (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the application, adding that the defence did not give reasons to have the witness recalled.

Sa’eda said: “The PW1 has been discharged and is currently schooling in Niger Republic,” he said.

But the judge, Sarki-Yola, after listening to both parties granted the application and ordered the prosecution counsel to recall PW1 for re-cross examination and adjourned the case until February 17, 2022, for re-cross examination.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

