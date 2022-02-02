Era of Massive Shift from Insurgency to Peace, Devt is Here, Buhari Tells Northeast People

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians living in the North East zone that in the months ahead they will witness a change from the protracted insurgency to peace and development in their respective communities.

The President made the pledge Wednesday at the State House, Abuja, while inaugurating the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East of Nigeria, shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

His words: ”At the advent of this administration in 2015, I pledged to Nigerians that I will restore peace in the North East and return it to the path of development and growth. I remain committed to this promise.

”To the people of the North-East, particularly the children and future of the North-East, we will never forget you and your courage, sacrifice and endurance has been exemplary.

”I pledge to you that in the coming months you will begin to witness a shift away from a protracted insurgency to peace building, stabilization, and ultimately development in your respective communities as we embark on a revised approach to addressing this conflict- A Return to Normalcy”.

Details later…

