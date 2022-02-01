Primaries: Ekiti Police Arraign 98 Suspected Thugs

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command yesterday arraigned 98 men suspected to be party thugs before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates Court for allegedly threatening violence, and for unlawful possession of firearms.

They were arrested last week on the eve of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary in the state.

The defendants are facing a four-count charge of threatening violence, armed in public without lawful occasion, embark on unlawful procession and unlawful possession of firearms.

During the proceeding yesterday, the police prosecutor, Mr. Samson Osubu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 25, 2022, at Itawure on Efon Alaaye highway between Osun and Ekiti States’ border.

Osubu alleged that the defendants did threaten violence by their conducts before they were nabbed.

He said the defendants were with arms in public without lawful occasion in such a manner, to cause terror.

Osubu also alleged that the defendants, while in 11 vehicles, did embark on unlawful procession from Ibadan, Oyo State, heading to Ado-Ekiti for the PDP primary election.

He added that the defendants unlawfully had in their possession two pump action guns, three locally made pistols, six Dane guns, 98 cartridges, knives, cutlass and suspected charms.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516, 80, 88 and Section 4 of the constitution, and are punishable under Section 27(b) (c) of Firearms Act Laws of Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Their counsel, Mr. Odunayo Okunade, Mr. Busuyi Ayorinde, and Mr. Chris Omokhafe respectively, urged the court to grant them bail with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Titilayo Ola-Olorun, in her ruling, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case to February 23 for mentioning.

