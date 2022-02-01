Kwara NLC Commends AbdulRazaq on Payment of New Minimum Wage

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Vice Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) Comrade Saheed Olayinka yesterday lauded the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the full payment of new minimum wage to all the categories of workers in the state public service.

Olayinka, who is also the chairman, Coalition of All Health Workers in the state, give the commendation in Ilorin while speaking with THISDAY on the recent payment of new minimum wage to workers in the state.

He said: “I want to say that all workers in the state public service are very happy for the Implementation of the new minimum wage in the state.

“I want to say once again that we are very happy with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the payment of new minimum wage to all categories of workers that cut across workers in the local government councils, state primary education board, teaching service commission, health institutions among others.

“We even held a meeting at the state secretariat of the NLC, Ilorin this morning(Monday) to appreciate the governor on the Implementation of new minimum wage for workers in the state”.

Olayinka added: “I want to tell you that since last Friday and till today(Monday) workers in the state public service have been receiving alerts on the payment of the new minimum wage.

“I don’t know how I can quantify our happiness on the development and we laud the state government for this giant stride on the payment of new minimum wage to workers”.

Also speaking on the development, the Secretary of the Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Tunde Joseph said in a statement that the development is commendable and that the governor deserves a pat on the back.

“The Kwara State Organised Labour under the auspices of TUC, NLC and the JNC wishes to use this medium to thank the Kwara State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq our amiable, ebullient and dedicated Governor, for this noble achievement in this period of our economic and financial exigencies affecting all section of human endeavors.

“On this note comrades, it is imperative to appreciate the Kwara State workers for your perseverance, loyalty, support and prayers through these years, we say thank you.

“To all the the government representatives that had one way or the other participated at the negotiation processes, the labour leaders and the elders forum, we appreciate you all.”

Meanwhile, among many video footages of jubilant civil servants that have gone viral in the state, a school principal at Okelele Senior Secondary School Mr. Albarika Akanbi said the gesture of the governor was a first in the state and should be commended by all.

He directed his students to clap for the governor as a result of his gesture to the civil servants in the state.

“I want you to clap for the Kwara State Governor, he has done very well for the civil servants in Kwara State. We need to appreciate him. It has never been good like this in Kwara State when a governor will promise and will fulfill it in a better way,” he said.

“When you get home tell your parents that I said they should clap for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. We don’t know what he wants to become but we pray God will grant his heart desires. We are not in a political rally but when somebody does something very good we need to appreciate it.”

He also commended the governor for the various school renewal projects under his administration, saying it was unprecedented.

