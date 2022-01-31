10 Customers Win N10m In Fidelity Bank’s GAIM 5 Promo

Kayode Tokede

A total of 10 customers of Fidelity Bank Plc have become N1million richer having received their cash prizes for emerging winners in the January draw of the Bank’s Get Alert in Millions savings promo, season 5 (GAIM 5).

The prizes were presented at an event held in Lagos and several branches across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

A visibly elated Stanley Okpoto -one of the winners- said, “I am more than happy to receive this cash prize from Fidelity Bank. Being a long-time customer and follower of the bank, I feel special and grateful that as little as 2K earned me so much money. I am looking forward to how this money will further transform my business. I encourage my friends and family to take advantage of this life-changing opportunity”.

Also speaking at the well-attended event, the promo Chairman and Executive Director in charge of the bank’s Lagos and South-West Directorate, Dr. Ken Opara, said the ceremony marks a special celebration for the bank being the first prize presentation for the year and therefore sets the tone for the remaining prize presentations to be held in the year.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the presentation of the sum of N1million to Ajoma Rachael Iyowo and Stanley Sunday Okpoto who emerged winners in the second GAIM 5 monthly draw which held last week. Asides Stanley and Ajoma, eight other customers of Fidelity Bank will receive cash prizes at similar events holding simultaneously at some of our branches across Nigeria. These customers only had to maintain a minimum of N2,000 in their Fidelity Bank accounts to emerge winners. That is the beauty of the GAIM 5 savings promo.

“As a bank, we remain committed to empowering our customers with the resources, expertise and solutions they need to meet their strategic business goals. Whether it is the right loan product, appropriate payment channel or in this case, the benefits for saving their money with us, we are all about providing platforms and solutions to help our customers grow,” explained Dr. Ken Opara, who was represented by the Bank’s Chief Digital Officer, Lanre Showunmi.

The Get Alert in Millions Promo, season 5, is an 8-month long scheme that was launched in November 2021. So far, Fidelity Bank has enriched the lives of over 520 customers with cash prizes ranging from N10,000 to N1million in weekly consolation draws and monthly draws respectively. Qualifying requirements for the scheme are maintaining an account balance of at least N2,000 in a Fidelity Bank savings account and activating a debit card. According to the bank, the promo employs a ticketing approach whereby each N2,000 in customers’ accounts represents a ticket in the draws.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

