NLNG Disclaims Train 7 Project Recruitments

Emmanuel Addeh

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas(NLNG) Limited has issued a disclaimer on an online advertisement announcing vacancies for its Train 7 Project positions and requesting interested persons to join a WhatsApp group created for the purpose.

The company informed the general public that the said advertisement or any other one along the same lines are false, fraudulent and calculated to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement by the General Manager, External Relations & Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, it added that neither the NLNG nor its contractors have commenced recruiting for the Train 7 Project, for which construction activities are yet to commence.

NLNG stated: “Members of the public are accordingly urged to exercise due diligence and caution at all times in evaluating and verifying any claims made by persons purporting to act on behalf of NLNG.

“ And they are expressly advised not to make any financial commitment in relation to any such claims as neither NLNG nor its contractors for the Train 7 project – a consortium comprising Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo (‘SCD JV’) which is exclusively responsible for managing all aspects of the Train 7 Projects – will make such demands.”

The company called on individuals and companies interested in pursuing opportunities on the Train 7 Project to visit the contractor’s website for the correct details on how to do business with the consortium.

“NLNG expressly disclaims any liability for any losses incurred by any person(s) as a result of reliance on such fraudulent advertisements, communications, e-mails or publications,” the company said.

